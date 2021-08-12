Mostly Medicaid Announces Never Ending Medicaid Conference 6 for August 20th, 2021
The 6th installment of the Medicaid Never Ending Conference will include a wide range of HHS industry experts.USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 20th, 2021
10am Central to 2pm Central
The 6th installment of the Medicaid Never Ending Conference will include HHS industry experts from state agencies, provider organizations, plan associations and leading consultants in the space. Our expert panels will cover a wide range of topics relevant to professionals in the Medicaid industry today. Registration is free.
Sessions and speakers
[Session 1] Lessons Learned from the Arkansas SHARE Program: Leveraging HIE data with providers to include quality
--Anne Santifer, Executive Director at Arkansas Dept of Health- Office of Health Information Technology
[Session 2] Monthly Medicaid News Roundtable: Last 45 Days of Medicaid News
--Alicia D. Smith, Director of Policy and Implementation at Peg's Foundation
--Joel Menges, Chief Executive Officer at The Menges Group
[Session 3] Medicaid plans and the CMS/ONC Interoperability Rules
--Enrique Martinez-Vidal, Vice President, Quality and Operations at Association for Community Affiliated Plans
[Session 4] Medicaid Jail Health: The Federal Medicaid Inmate Exclusion
--Blaire Bryant, Associate Legislative Director- Health at National Association of Counties
[Session 5] Medicaid Jail Health: Re-entry Programs
--Dr. Evan Ashkin, Founder and Director of the North Carolina Formerly Incarcerated Transition (FIT) Program
[Session 6] The Medicaid Geezer Show: Last 45 Days of Medicaid News from the Perspective of 3 Former Medicaid Directors
--Ray Hanley – CEO, Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, former Medicaid Director (Arkansas)
--Dr. Len Kirschner- former Medicaid Director (Arizona), former President AARP Arizona
--Vern Smith, Senior Adviser, Health Management Associates, former Medicaid Director (Michigan)
About the Mostly Medicaid Never Ending Medicaid Conference
The Never Ending Medicaid Conference occurs bi-monthly throughout the year to provide important knowledge and education about key topics in the Medicaid and HHS space. Sessions are a mix of news discussion and focused topics, including some long form sessions punctuated with shorter segments. Registration is always free.
About Mostly Medicaid
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
