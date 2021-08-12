UN 17 Goals Challenge Offers Daily Interactive Climate Online AI Solutions Platform
New program Invites Environmentalists to join a Daily Climate Simulation ExerciseCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September, researchers and students from Cambridge, Princeton, Arizona State, Berkeley and Stanford will introduce a new interactive daily online challenge on Google Meet, open to all, to evaluate new solutions for Climate Change. Called the UN 17 Goals Challenge, according to COO Mirna Saraswati, participants will use Group AI to evaluate current cutting-edge approaches to C02 emission reduction, as well as Carbon capture and storage.
"The recent report released by the IPCC has accentuated the urgency that is now upon us", says Saraswati. "We want to involve the top people in the Environmental sector, and provide them with new tools that allow fresh approaches to these challenges every day. The fact that we meet daily, for at least a few minutes, creates a social aspect for the group, but also allows us to iterate and refine solutions immediately."
Most questions are derived from MIT's Climate Interactive simulation game. Once a question is posed, members use their computer mouse, trackpad, or finger to move a pointer around a computer, tablet or phone screen to choose their preferred answer. Research has shown that harnessing the power of a group in this way gives more accurate results than polling or voting. Those who participate consistently can also propose their own questions to be addressed by the larger group.
Participants can join from anywhere in the world, as long as they can access Zoom. Those who correctly predict the answer, or who innovate a new solution or refine an existing one, are eligible to win the Piplantri prize, awarded weekly. Because each session is a new look at a problem from a Group AI perspective which has never been utilized before, each session is a unique intellectual property asset, which will be sold as an NFT on the Xooa marketplace (Xooa allows the use of fiat currency,thus unlike traditional NFT platforms, no extravagant amount of energy is used.). Members of the 17 Goal Challenge will themselves buy several of the NFTs every month.
For more information contact
Christina Amberson
UN 17 Goals Challenge
17goalschallenge.net
Media Inquiries: christinaamberson@gmail.com
John A Toomey
Friends Beyond Borders
+1 6262308862
email us here