2021-08-11 13:04:15.267 Cash4Life Top Prize Won In Washington County

2021-08-11 13:04:15.267

Missouri’s first winner of $1,000 a day for life in Cash4Life, the newest multi-state Draw Game offered in the state, has claimed their prize from the July 28 drawing.

Clint Casner of Mineral Point purchased the top-prize-winning ticket at Smoker Friendly, 828 E. High St., in Potosi. His ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on July 28, plus the Cash Ball. The winning numbers for the drawing were 8, 11, 12, 13 and 23, and the Cash Ball number was 1.

Since Cash4Life began daily drawings in July 2019, there have been 20 top prize-winning tickets sold, with Casner’s being the 19th. The Missouri Lottery is now one of seven jurisdictions to have sold at least one top-prize winner, alongside the lotteries of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Florida.

Cash4Life was first offered in Missouri in April 2021. In addition to Casner’s win, Missouri Lottery players have won more than $1.6 million on 360,000 winning tickets in that time.

Winning numbers for Cash4Life and all other Draw Games offered in Missouri are available on MOLottery.com and on the Missouri Lottery’s official mobile app.