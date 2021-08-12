MDOT improving more than 3 miles of M-66 in Osceola and Missaukee counties

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTIES: Osceola and Missaukee

HIGHWAY: M-66 (30th Avenue/Burkett Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Marion

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Mid-September 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $730,000 to resurface and rebuild approximately 3.6 miles of M-66 from 21 Mile Road north to the bridge over Middle Branch Creek.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures under a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.