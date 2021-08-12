MDOT improving more than 3 miles of M-66 in Osceola and Missaukee counties
COUNTIES: Osceola and Missaukee
HIGHWAY: M-66 (30th Avenue/Burkett Road)
CLOSEST CITY: Marion
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Mid-September 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $730,000 to resurface and rebuild approximately 3.6 miles of M-66 from 21 Mile Road north to the bridge over Middle Branch Creek.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures under a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.