Emily George Joins Franchise Business Review as Senior Client Consultant
Emily's expertise in helping companies grow their brand combined with her depth of franchise marketing knowledge is a perfect complement to our mission of providing clients with data-driven insights.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review is pleased to announce that Emily George has joined our Client Success team as a Senior Consultant.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and publishes research ranking the top franchise companies in North America.
In her new role, Emily is responsible for new business development, as well as ongoing client relations and account management. Her role is to collaborate with franchise brands to identify strategic opportunities to improve and grow using feedback from their franchisees. Before joining FBR, Emily spent over three years at franchise supplier RevLocal driving franchise sales by building tailored solutions to meet the needs of franchise brands for scalable and localized marketing. She also has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and working with technology start-ups, including e-commerce and concierge delivery platforms.
“We are thrilled to welcome Emily George to our team! Her expertise in helping franchise companies grow their brand strategically combined with her depth of franchise marketing knowledge is the perfect complement to Franchise Business Review’s 16-year tradition of providing clients with data-driven insights that accelerate growth and performance,” said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. “FBR has grown to the point where it became clear that we needed another person - someone who could build lasting relationships with our clients and partner with them to take their systems to the next level, whatever that looks like for their brand. I have known Emily professionally for several years now, and I am thrilled that the stars aligned to bring her to FBR.”
After hours, Emily’s a self-proclaimed super-foodie and is into gardening, cocktails, group fitness, travel, and hiking. She’s also a classically trained violinist, an aficionado of Renaissance fairs and festivals, and has an “embarrassingly long” repertoire of true crime podcasts. Originally from LaCrosse, WI, Emily is based in Columbus, OH, where she lives with her husband Eric, and felines Phil, Reese and Eliza.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. We provide franchisors with quantitative and qualitative data to help them analyze performance gaps in their system and identify opportunities to increase franchisee satisfaction, employee engagement, profitability, and overall brand success. Additionally, we publish annual lists of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Research on the Top Franchises for 2022 is now underway. To learn more about how to participate, visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/
