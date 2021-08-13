Chart-topping Christian/Experimental Artist Raises Mental Health Awareness On Latest Single

On Friday, August 13th, HeIsTheArtist releases the two-sided single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" including a metal instrumental remix of "What Did I Do."

What did I do?' is a single dedicated to those battling depression, due to ongoing isolation during the COVID pandemic. ” — HeIsTheArtist

To call HeIsTheArtist an "experimental artist" is a vast understatement. The enigmatic singer-songwriter from New York City has enjoyed across-the-board iTunes success on the Christian, jazz, electronic, dance and r&b charts in both the UK and South Africa. His music has been streamed on Spotify more than 250K times, just this year! His Youtube videos have attracted more than 135K views. Now, HITA is releasing a new two-sided single, including an exclusive, never-before-heard instrumental track, that focuses attention on mental health and depression.

On Friday, August 13th, HeIsTheArtist will release "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The two-sided single includes "What Did I Do," a track from his current EP release, The Book Of Mary. It also includes a metal instrumental version of the track, as a bonus cut.

HeIsTheArtist says, "What did I do?' is a single dedicated to those battling depression, due to ongoing isolation during the COVID pandemic. It also artistically expresses the importance of mental health, and that you are not alone in the fight for mental stability."

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

