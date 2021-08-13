Chart-topping Christian/Experimental Artist Raises Mental Health Awareness On Latest Single

On Friday, August 13th, HeIsTheArtist releases the two-sided single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" including a metal instrumental remix of "What Did I Do."

What did I do?' is a single dedicated to those battling depression, due to ongoing isolation during the COVID pandemic. ”
— HeIsTheArtist

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "HeIsTheArtist is a musical wizard" - The Hype Magazine

"This record uniquely showcases how he can manipulate his voice into an instrument" - MusicExistence

"An enjoyably experimental project" - Vents Magazine


To call HeIsTheArtist an "experimental artist" is a vast understatement. The enigmatic singer-songwriter from New York City has enjoyed across-the-board iTunes success on the Christian, jazz, electronic, dance and r&b charts in both the UK and South Africa. His music has been streamed on Spotify more than 250K times, just this year! His Youtube videos have attracted more than 135K views. Now, HITA is releasing a new two-sided single, including an exclusive, never-before-heard instrumental track, that focuses attention on mental health and depression.

On Friday, August 13th, HeIsTheArtist will release "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The two-sided single includes "What Did I Do," a track from his current EP release, The Book Of Mary. It also includes a metal instrumental version of the track, as a bonus cut.

HeIsTheArtist says, "What did I do?' is a single dedicated to those battling depression, due to ongoing isolation during the COVID pandemic. It also artistically expresses the importance of mental health, and that you are not alone in the fight for mental stability."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luLxvJBSjd0

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

https://artistecard.com/heistheartist
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Heistheartist
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6gcmZuz875tFsPHeT9RZaK?si=0f6dbc9bbbb8418b

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

What Did I Do

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

