Applications For The BrainDagger Films Video Production Incubator Are Now Being Accepted. Video Production Crash Course.

Moe Taylor is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for people with minimal experience in video production who want to excel in the field.

BrainDagger Film's As Organism is a blazingly fast documentary that takes its queues from the original Bill Nye the Science Guy show from the 90s and throws in a wallop of caffeine.” — -Callum Reds, www.scripttoindie.com

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moe Taylor's Cleveland based production house, BrainDagger Films is now offering a crash course in filmmaking involving everything you need to know to make a movie and get it seen by the audience you want. This program is open to film students or anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of video production.

If you have an idea for a movie, short, skit or documentary Moe Taylor wants to hear it! He will produce it with you and help you create the final polished product. BrainDagger Films offers free equipment use for participants and a course on operations and techniques. They can only accept one person at a time and applicants need to be in the Cleveland area. This a Mentorship program, there is no cost to apply or be admitted to the program.

If interested send a demo reel and your idea for a project to: moe.taylor.director@braindaggerfilms.com

BrainDagger Films is a fully pro-bono video and music production studio interested in producing videos for causes, events, non-profits, bands, businesses, etc. that Moe and Kathryn find interesting, entertaining or thought provoking. Visit them here:

www.braindaggerfilms.com

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12531837/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

They rose to prominence with their latest documentary "As Organism". It has won over 20 awards from festivals around the world including Best Documentary Short (30 min), Best Web/TV Series Pilot, Best Sound Design, Best Editing and Best Producer. Here's the synopsis.

Join Rachel Sellers and Alan Watts for a journey in scale from the subatomic world to the edge of the cosmos as they open your eyes to the possibilities of the universe as a single organism. Discover the range of patterns that design the world around us and the mathematical properties inherent in the building blocks of everything we know.

We must learn how to understand our perceived enemies point of view and figure out how to get along with each other or there's little hope for society and civilization as we know it. We are in the midst of a global societal collapse and it is important to show films like this so we can possibly slow it down and maybe even stop it before its too late. STOP HATING PEOPLE BEFORE YOU MEET THEM. Please?

The film is free for anyone to watch and make their own conclusions. Here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7STphxuHyZM

