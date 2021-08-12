Back To School: Video Tutoring Added to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s ‘AskRose’ Math & Science Homework Help
AskRose Homework Help (askrose.org) has Rose-Hulman students available five nights each week for free tutoring sessions to help 6-12 grade schoolchildren understand their math and science homework problems.
Video creates a more fulfilling personable experience by capturing those special ‘Aha’ moments when the students understand the math or science problem that had previously puzzled them.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new school year has brought new video tutoring services to help middle school and high school students better understand their math and science homework through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program.
— Lindsay Hull, Associate Director, AskRose Homework Help
Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or calling by 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).
The new video services provide an exciting new dimension to the AskRose Homework Help tutoring experience, according to Lindsay Hull, the program’s associate director and a former high school math teacher.
“Video creates a more fulfilling personable experience by capturing those special ‘Aha’ moments when the students understand the math or science problem that had previously puzzled them,” Hull said. “The tutors also can readily see the problem and observe precisely where the student is having issues. Then they can better work together on the proper solutions so that the student feels confident in tackling a similar problem the next day in school.”
Hull notes that AskRose Homework Help services are even more valuable this school year as children return to the classrooms after the summer break and, in some cases, several months of online learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AskRose.org website also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
A total of 120 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels. Approximately 30 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman. Expansion of AskRose’s online technology services is being supported through a $1.46 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded to Rose-Hulman earlier this year.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
AskRose Basics:
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org, to interact with a tutor online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.
- Hours of operation: 7-10 p.m. (EDT), Sunday through Thursday, through May. Additional afternoon hours may be available, depending on tutor availability. (The service is closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.)
- Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials at AskRose.org.
- Sponsors: The service is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.
About AskRose Homework Help
Homework isn’t always easy. That’s why AskRose is here to help. It’s a free math and science tutoring service for students in grades 6-12. Tutors are Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students who major in math, science or engineering – making them more than equipped to help with virtually any math or science homework problem. Student privacy is protected. AskRose is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu.
