LaPlaisance Road bridge over I-75 in Monroe County closed for rebuilding

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Monroe

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Monroe

START DATE: Noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is rebuilding the LaPlaisance Road bridge over I-75 in Monroe.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The LaPlaisance Road Bridge will be closed for the duration of this work. Traffic will be detoured via Mortar Creek Road and M-125 (South Dixie Highway).

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.