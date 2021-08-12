LaPlaisance Road bridge over I-75 in Monroe County closed for rebuilding
COUNTY: Monroe
HIGHWAY: I-75
CLOSEST CITY: Monroe
START DATE: Noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is rebuilding the LaPlaisance Road bridge over I-75 in Monroe.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The LaPlaisance Road Bridge will be closed for the duration of this work. Traffic will be detoured via Mortar Creek Road and M-125 (South Dixie Highway).
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.