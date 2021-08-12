M-14 lane closures, Schoolcraft Road bridge closing as part of I-275 project in western Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITY: Plymouth

ROADWAYS: Schoolcraft Road M-14 I-275

SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE CLOSURE DATE: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 6 a.m.

SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE REOPEN DATE: Mid-September 2021

SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE WORK DETAILS: Crews will be repairing the Schoolcraft Road bridge over M-14, including deck joints, railings, approaches, and sidewalks. Expect continuous single-lane closures on M-14 throughout the week and double-lane closures on weekends. The bike trail underneath Schoolcraft Road will be temporarily closed.

Schoolcraft Road detours: Eastbound Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound 5 Mile Road, then southbound Haggerty Road back to eastbound Schoolcraft Road.

Westbound Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then westbound 5 Mile Road back to westbound Schoolcraft Road.

I-275 TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - Saturday, Aug. 14: The southbound I-275 ramp to Eureka Road (airport entrance) will be closed. Airport access will be available on northbound I-275 to Eureka Road or eastbound I-94 via the Merriman Road exit.

Saturday, Aug. 14 - Late August: The southbound I-275 ramp to Sibley Road will be closed and traffic detoured to South Huron Road.

6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through early October with traffic detoured.

I-275/6 Mile Road detours: Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.

Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.

Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.

Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.

Monday, Aug. 2 - mid-September: Northbound I-275 will have the right lane closed from I-94 to 5 Mile Road for the widening of the right shoulders for future use as a lane during work to rebuild I-275 in 2022.

Lane restrictions through late fall: - I-275 will have one lane open in each direction between I-94 and South Huron Road for concrete pavement repairs. Crews will be shifting the southbound I-275 lane closures this week, which will leave only the left lane open. The northbound I-275 shift will occur next week, leaving only the right lane open.

- Pennsylvania Road remains closed over I-275 with traffic detoured to Sibley Road through late August.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.