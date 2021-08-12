District Road in Delaware Township, Mercer County to be Closed

​A section of District Road (Route 1008) in Delaware Township, Mercer County will be closed to through traffic from August 23 to August 27, 2021, for railroad track repairs.

The Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Company will be making repairs to the railroad crossing near the intersection of District Road and Route 58 (Mercer Road) in Delaware Township.

A detour will be posted using Route 58, Fredonia Road (Route 4027), and Donation Road (Route 4025).

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #