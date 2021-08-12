Gaming devices recorded exponential sales growth during key pandemic months
Unit sales of gaming notebooks saw 25% upticksNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know for certain that pandemic lockdowns drove big sales upticks for stay-at-home digital devices – from monitors to headsets. But GfK data shows that gaming-related hardware consistently beat even those elevated performances, with gaming-powered notebook computers leading the way.
Findings from GfK’s global (excluding North America) point-of-sale data show that sales for gaming notebooks increased 25% year over year*, outpacing non-gaming models. (See Table 1.)
In addition, while standard monitors posted a 9% revenue uptick, gaming monitors grew a stunning 52%. And traditional desktop PCs grew 3% – while gaming desktops gained 35%.
Gaming peripherals also turned in stellar numbers, with growth for gaming headsets, keyboards and mice roughly double that for non-gaming models.
“Even before the pandemic, sales of gaming units were posting strong gains,“ said Josh Wanderman, GfK´s Vice President of Global Market Insights. “With online games becoming more advanced and the rising popularity of Esports and gaming generally, these devices became the go-to choices when homebound consumers saw a need to upgrade their equipment.“
Gaming notebook growth was strong around the world, posting double digit percentage growth in every region GfK tracks (See Table 2.)
“We saw growth for gaming devices accelerate in nearly every region GfK tracks around the world.“ said Wanderman. “With more advanced software development and cloud gaming expanding, we expect the need to update hardware will always be top of mind for gaming-focused consumers.“
* Timeframe: February 2020 thru May 2021 versus prior 16 months (October 2018 thru January 2020)
Sales upticks in regions around the world
