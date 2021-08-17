Introducing Motadata ServiceOps – A unified ITSM platform to start your Digital Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Motadata, has been innovating in the domain of IT operations management for more than 10 years. We are proud and excited to introduce its all-new, modern ITSM platform, Motadata ServiceOps, in the Middle East market to empower organizations to implement a more automation-oriented and structured approach to service management, increase accountability and transparency, and employ new functionalities that boost customer satisfaction.
Motadata ServiceOps platform leverages AI and automation to streamline IT service delivery. It is designed to help IT teams organize information, automate support workflow, eliminate manual and back-end complexities, encourage self-service using conversational AI, and offer a superior user experience.
The ServiceOps ITSM can help organizations deliver smarter, faster, and better services with:
• Quick and easy installations and user-friendly, intuitive user interface.
• Easy and codeless customizations to align with their business processes.
• Pre-built service request templates for various business services like HR, IT-Admin, Finance, etc.
• AI-enabled automation like auto-ticket routing and smart load balancing for faster incident management.
• Powerful process automation using multi-level workflows built with drag and drop workflow visualizer.
• An interactive virtual agent to provide quicker responses.
• Best in the class mobile app for technicians to respond to user queries from anywhere, anytime.
• PinkVERIFY certified processes like Incident Management, Problem Management, Request Fulfillment, Change management, Event Management, and Availability Management for ITIL alignment.
“The Motadata ServiceOps platform is designed to streamline service delivery process from query origination to resolution, including IT asset management – all through one single platform”, said Amit Shingala, CEO, Mindarray Systems (Motadata).
The average time taken to respond to a customer query is a little over 7 hours. By introducing an integrated ITSM platform like Motadata ServiceOps, we aim to help organizations bring it down to a few seconds.
Motadata ServiceOps ITSM platform includes ITIL-compliant modules like Incident management, Service catalogs, Knowledge management, Problem management, Change management, Project Management, Release management etc.
Asset Management module is part of offering with features such as contract management, purchase management and remote desktop functionality.
We are also incorporating Patch Management functionality in our ServiceOps ITSM platform.
Our platform is used by leading organizations across the Government, IT Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Financial Services, and other sectors to drive their digital transformation and deliver seamless services. To get started, we offer 30 days free trial of our solution.
Meet us at Gitex Technology Week, 17-20 Oct 2021, where we will showcase our innovative offering to the world.
About Motadata
Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a global IT product company offering state of an art IT operation management solutions – Motadata offerings consist of Network Management & Monitoring, Log & Flow Management, and ITSM Platforms. The platform empowers both IT admins & CXOs to analyze, track, and resolve IT operational issues by effectively monitoring various systems and devices from multiple vendors through a centralized dashboard.
Visit www.motadata.com
Ankit Dave
About Motadata
Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a global IT product company offering state of an art IT operation management solutions – Motadata offerings consist of Network Management & Monitoring, Log & Flow Management, and ITSM Platforms. The platform empowers both IT admins & CXOs to analyze, track, and resolve IT operational issues by effectively monitoring various systems and devices from multiple vendors through a centralized dashboard.
