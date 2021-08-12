Global Functional Foods Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Functional Foods Market 2021-2030

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Functional Foods Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the functional foods market is expected grow from $161.99 billion in 2020 to $171.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $228.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing number of cardiovascular and other diseases across the globe is anticipated to generate higher demand for a healthy diet, which in turn, is likely to propel the revenues for the functional food market over the forecast period.

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is highly nutritious and is associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promote proper growth & development.

Trends In The Global Functional Foods Market

Key players dealing in the functional food market are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansion in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers. For instance, in September 2019, Tyson Foods Inc. announced the launch of its new brand Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks. Pack Snacks Bites are produced with fruits, nuts, and functional ingredients such as probiotic cultures, turmeric, kombucha, matcha, collagen protein, and prebiotic fiber.

Global Functional Foods Market Segments:

The global functional foods market is further segmented based on product type, ingredients, application and geography.

By Product Type: Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Others

By Ingredients: Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others

By Application: Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Others

By Geography: The global functional foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional foods global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global functional foods market, functional foods global market share, functional foods market players, functional foods market segments and geographies, functional foods market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The functional foods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Functional Foods Market Organizations Covered: Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., Nestle, General Mills, BASF SE, Muurray Goulburn, Meiji Grup, Kirin Holdings, Kellogg Company, Danone, GlaxoSmithKline Company, Glanbia Plc, Dr Pepper, Snapple Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Raisio Group, GFR Pharma, Red Bull GmbH, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Royal FrieslandCampina.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

