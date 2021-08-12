FIVE WAYS TO KEEP YOUR STAFF
Tip tips on retaining, engaging and empowering employeesATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, people stay in jobs for, on average, 4.1 years. And recruiting new employees is a long and expensive process. The solution is for companies to retain, engage and empower employees, making the work environment and experience as positive as possible, so people are less likely to want to leave. Ceri Henfrey, Chief Operations Officer at Moneypenny, the global outsourced communications company with very high employee retention rates, offers five ways to hold on to your top talent.
#1 Hire the right people from the start.
Hiring the wrong people can have a huge impact on your business. Not simply because they may be the wrong person or in the wrong role, it is the ripple effect that they may have on your other employees if they are low on morale. Whilst roles may need to be filled quickly it is critical to identify what the role really does require, what skills are must-have but also equally importantly, what are the must-have characteristics and attitudes for the position and the company. The wrong person in the wrong job will get quickly disillusioned and move on, wasting your time and your money. Reassess your hiring strategy and ask yourself if you’re asking the right questions.
#2 Support, review, develop.
From the very start it is important to invest in your people, from a thorough on boarding process, to regular reviews, and training and development opportunities, giving them and the business the very best chance at success. This means a welcome and introduction to the business and its values that is authentic and lives up to what you sold them at interview. It also means not simply waiting for the annual review to check-in, and creating an environment where employees feel comfortable to reach out. We ditched annual reviews in favor of more meaningful conversations over coffee and people are happier and more engaged. And it means providing great opportunities to learn and develop as an individual, from wellbeing to qualifications and beyond. Actively investing time and resources shows that you are interested and value your people, and the reward is in people developing to be the best that they can be, for themselves and for business.
#3 Engage and empower.
This is all about how connected your employees feel to the business. Do they understand their role and their importance in the wider health and success of the organisation? Do they understand how they make the difference? If your employees are engaged, they understand their role, their purpose and their value, and their contribution to the overall results. And they have some ownership of the matter. In order to achieve this, communication is the key, and it has to be open, clear and honest and it has to be two-way. Celebrating, nurturing and empowering employees not only leads to an agile decision-making culture, it leads to a happier workforce and increased retention.
#4 Don’t forget the little things.
These are the everyday things that make your company great, and they actually don’t have to cost a lot. And it’s not always the serious stuff; we all love a little laughter! They are the handwritten notes from the CEO acknowledging a great job, free breakfasts, flexible working, great outside space for picnic lunches, and a great environment to work.
#5 Culture
All of the above comes down to your culture. If you make people the heart of your business’ values and purpose from the very beginning it will become simply part of everyday life, how things are done. Creating a place where people want to work is the answer to the trend of decreasing time spent in jobs. In general, employees don’t want to leave. They leave because they feel that there are better opportunities out there for them. Value your biggest asset, invest in them and you will retain, engage and empower them with benefits for everyone involved.
Samantha Thompson, Team Manager at Moneypenny
“I have been with Moneypenny for five months now, having previously worked in hospitality. It was a friend of mine who already worked for the company, and had nothing but positive reviews, who suggested I apply. At the interview I was really impressed with the near endless potential and opportunity to grow in my career and as a person.
“Since joining I am pleased to say that what I felt and heard in the interview is all true! Everyone speaks, everyone smiles, and we really support one another. Balancing work and life is a big thing at Moneypenny and they really understand that sometimes you need to just switch off or be with your family, without judging, simply supporting. It’s something I never had in the hospitality industry. I am so pleased that I joined Moneypenny and am happy to call it my work home.”
Amanda Marshall, Client Engagement Manager at Moneypenny
“The part I most enjoy in my role is the people I work with, and the support Moneypenny provides to their employees to help them succeed and feel fulfilled in life. Before Moneypenny I was an entrepreneur, working with my partner in owning a small sports development business and as an interior designer. Even though this was a career change for me, I find I am able to cross utilize my skills and experience and entrepreneurial spirit into my role and bring a fresh perspective. The family brand and culture at Moneypenny makes me feel empowered to succeed and grow with the company as it itself grows.”
Bobbi Jo Gonnello, Sales Manager at Moneypenny
For me, the attraction of working at Moneypenny, was the vision the company has for pairing innovative technology with brilliant people and the real entrepreneurial spirit of the entire group culture.
“My partner and I own our own business where we train athletes in baseball and softball skills, and prior to Moneypenny we were flexing our entrepreneurial muscles there daily. I knew Moneypenny was the perfect place for me to continue to grow my career.
