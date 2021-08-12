Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,851 in the last 365 days.

DOMENICO DOLCE & STEFANO GABBANA’S GUIDE TO SICILY

Exclusive travel guide with Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana on LEOedit.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only in LEO, iconic duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose collections have been inspired by Sicily decade after decade, break down the ultimate insider’s guide to La Bella Sicilia.

DOMENICO DOLCE & STEFANO GABBANA'S GUIDE TO SICILY
By Myda Khatcherian

It’s hard to imagine Sicily’s island charm and characteristic blend of ancient history, culture, scenery, and renaissance until you see it for yourself. It is a cultural melting pot; 10,000 years of inhabitation met with conquests and empires complimented by ethereal gothic, baroque, and medieval influences manifested in the architectural landscape.

For the full story:
https://www.leoedit.com/travel/the-dolce-and-gabbana-sicily-guide/

Credit LEOedit.com for content. Backlink to full interview above.

About LEO

LEO is a newsletter and website for curated style, fitness, travel, sports, and dadhood. Full of good taste and bad jokes. We’re here to connect and guide on what to buy, what to wear, where to go, what to do, eat, try, and nerd out on right now.

Jeet Sohal
LEO
email us here

You just read:

DOMENICO DOLCE & STEFANO GABBANA’S GUIDE TO SICILY

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.