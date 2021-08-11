Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph., Examines Mandatory COVID Vaccines by Employers

Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly spreading Delta variant is forcing employers to rethink their strategies for handling the pandemic. Policies they should reconsider include encouraging or requiring employees to be vaccinated, whether to hold off on having remote workers return to company facilities, rules for social distancing and wearing masks at job sites, ventilation, testing, travel restrictions, communicating exposures, and support for mental health care.

Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph., believes there are other alternatives to minimize COVID 19 infection. "While vaccinations are a controversial subject fraught with political as well as cultural implications, what remains non-controversial are the nutritional and lifestyle strategies that we should all be employing to not only prevent infection and symptoms but also to reduce the likelihood of post-jab side effects," states Fuchs.

The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is causing infections and hospitalizations to rise again in the United States, even in communities with high vaccination rates. Hopes that the pandemic would soon fade away have been dimmed by the spread of the variant, which appears to evade at least some of the immunity conferred by past infection or vaccination.

"For one thing, reducing intake of ultra-processed foods, sugar and fried fats is a must," continues Fuchs. "Enjoying lots of colored veggies can help, likewise lowering caloric intake and even occasional fasting are powerful ways support detoxification."

With low global vaccination rates, there are likely to be new variants that could be even more threatening. Consequently, we can expect sporadic cases and periodic outbreaks of Covid-19 in the months and years ahead. The good news is that as the virus has evolved, employers have honed their strategies to keep infections in check. By continuing to be creative, flexible, and adaptive in their approaches, they can contain the threat now and handle other outbreaks as they arise.

"Don't forget to get out in the sun and enjoy movement and exercise or even just a daily walk to enhance lymphatic drainage of toxicity. Slow, deep, rhythmic breathing can improve circulation and elimination of toxins and nutritional supplementation with N-acetyl cysteine, selenium, zinc and Vitamins A and C, among many others are an immune boosting must," concludes Fuchs.

