FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11, 2021 CONTACT: Tamara Crain, entry department coordinator N.C. Mountain State Fair 828-687-1414, ext. 210; tamara.crain.@ncagr.gov Competitive fair entries can ride Pony Express Run to N.C. Mountain State Fair for easy and quick entry Pony Express available until Aug. 23 through local county extension centers FLETCHER – The deadline to enter crafts, art and food preserves in competition at the N.C. Mountain State Fair is quickly approaching. To help as many fairgoers as possible in the area be able to enter, the Mountain State Fair is again offering the Pony Express Run with free delivery for entry items from outlying Cooperative Extension offices to the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “We want everyone to join the fun at this year’s fair and be able to enter their competitive exhibits in the N.C. Mountain State Fair,” said fair manager Matt Buchanan. “The Pony Express makes it easy for fairgoers from all of our outlying counties to submit their competition entries so the entire region can be represented during the N.C. Mountain State Fair.” When entering items online, participants must check Pony Express. After receiving an entry confirmation, competitors can drop off their non-perishable entries on or before the Aug. 23 deadline at extension centers in Avery, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Swain, Watauga and Yancey counties, as well as on the Cherokee Reservation. Non-perishable items must be submitted wrapped and packed securely for transport, labeled with the participant’s name and county of residence plus include a copy of their online entry confirmation. Entries will be returned to the same extension offices after the fair by Sept. 24. Only items picked up by the Pony Express will be retuned on the Pony Express following the fair. Participants can learn more about this year’s competitions, view the catalog and submit their entries online at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions. For questions, contact Tamara Crain, entry department coordinator, at 828-687-1414, ext. 210, or tamara.crain@ncagr.gov. The 27th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 10-19 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Discounted advance tickets to this year’s fair are now available at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center, the WNC Farmers Market and online at www.mountainfair.org. -30-