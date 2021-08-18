The American Knife & Tool Institute Elects Mark Schreiber as Vice President
Knife Industry Nonprofit Elects the President of CRKT as its Vice President
I strongly support AKTI and its mission and goals.”CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent meeting, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) unanimously elected Mark Schreiber, President CRKT (Columbia Knife & Tool), as Vice President. The nonprofit membership organization's mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry, and use knives and edged tools.
— Mark Schreiber, President CRKT
“I strongly support AKTI and its mission and goals," said Mark Schreiber. “And I am proud to increase my participation by accepting the position of vice president. AKTI has successfully helped industry companies facing problems, including CRKT, initiated and supported legislation to remove restriction knife laws or clarify confusing ones, and provides the most reliable knife law information on our website."
Mark Schreiber has served as President of CRKT since 2015, following responsibilities as Executive Vice President, Vice President of Operations, and IT & Systems Manager. Before that, he worked as Director of Professional Services for Fiserv.
The nonprofit’s position of vice president is a two-year term, including responsibilities to oversee the finance committee. The expectation of the vice president is that they will be the association’s next president. Mark Schreiber has already served several years on AKTI's legislative committee, industry issues committee, and co-chairing the annual fundraiser "Free to Carry."
CRKT, a member of the organization since 1998, accepted an invitation in 2009 to serve as a Board of Regent.
The American Knife & Tool Institute is governed by a nine-member Board of Regents that includes a broad cross-section of the knife industry. Member companies include American Outdoor Brands, Benchmade Knife Company, Boker, Buck Knives, CRKT, Gerber, Ontario Knife Company, SOG Knives & Tools, and W.R. Case & Sons. Regular input to the Board from Advisory members also adds to the organization's knowledge, credibility, and professionalism to represent the knife community's broad spectrum of issues. All member companies pay their own expenses to attend meetings and support the organization with staff help and other contributions.
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
akti@akti.org