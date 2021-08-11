Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Bay County Educators With $1,000 Disaster Relief Payments

~ In total, checks will be delivered to nearly 177,000 Florida educators ~

Click here to watch the full presentation.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis handed disaster relief checks to educators in Bay County of up to $1,000 in recognition of their hard work to educate students in the 2020-2021 school year. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Florida’s educators, the state was the first to reopen and ensure in-person instruction would be made available to parents five days a week.

“During the legislative session, I proposed $1,000 bonuses for all public-school teachers and principals because I recognized the important role teachers played in providing in-person learning,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We recognized that teachers, principals and first responders have dealt with countless challenges over the past year, and I am proud to be in Bay County today to reward them for that hard work. I think people are going to look back and say ‘Florida stood by its kids and teachers’ while other states did not.”

“Hands down, our students have directly benefitted from the compassion and dedication of our heroic educators throughout the pandemic. Having a world-class teacher who unconditionally loves their students in the front of every classroom is the most effective way to meet the individual needs of students of every background,” said Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “We have to remember that Florida has millions of highly vulnerable students and they have been the students most at risk the entirety of the time. Their success directly rests on the hearts and minds of our amazing teachers and leaders. Those students were, and still are, the ones in greatest need of in-person instruction as we begin the 2021-2022 school year.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis, our educators will receive a welcome $1,000 recognition,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson. “Opening our schools last year was the right decision and teachers throughout the state were on the front lines of getting Florida’s education system back on track. I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to their students.”

“Today I stand with Governor DeSantis in our commitment to Florida educators to recognize their hard work and dedication to our students,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls. “I thank my colleagues in the House and Senate for supporting our vision to reward our educators for a job well done.”

“Teachers touch lives in more ways than just education,” said Florida House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull. “They are mentors, trusted listeners and counselors, and I’m so glad that we’re able to show our gratitude for their work in this way today.”

“Governor DeSantis’ bold, visionary decisions continue to support a world-class education for our kids,” said State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady. “Florida’s teachers deserve this recognition and I am grateful for our Governor’s leadership and his commitment to rewarding them.”

“Thank you to Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran for delivering disaster relief payments in person to teachers at North Bay Haven Charter Academy and to hard-working teachers throughout our district,” said Bay County Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “Our school year started yesterday and this is a terrific way to kick off what I envision will be an extremely successful year.”

Teachers delivered students with high-quality instruction across all learning modalities while facing many challenges, including routine functions that were stressed by the pandemic.

Although all students need world-class educators in the front of classrooms, students especially in need are students with disabilities, those with food insecurities and those in need of mental health or who are suffering from abuse at home.

Educators Eligible for Disaster Relief Funds

Full-time K-12 classroom teachers employed in a district or at a charter school as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school;

Certified prekindergarten teachers employed in a district or at a charter school as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school, and who are funded by the Florida Education Finance Plan (FEFP); and

Principals employed by a district or a charter school that serves PK-12 students as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school.

