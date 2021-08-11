Delridge Affordable Housing Resident Services

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in participating in a project to provide resident services and on-site programming for affordable housing residents in Delridge (Seattle) and other community development initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of southwest Seattle residents. The period of performance of any contract(s) resulting from this RFP is tentatively scheduled to begin on or about Oct. 15, 2021, and end on June 30, 2023. However, Commerce reserves the option at its sole discretion to extend the contract for two additional one-year periods. Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Responses are due by Oct. 1, 2021, at 3 PM.

Download the Request for Proposal (PDF)