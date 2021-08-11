Kimberly Zimmer receives top MDOT employee award

Contact:

Agency:

Bethany Gipson, MDOT Office of Organizational Development, 517-256-7638Transportation

August 11, 2021 -- Port Huron native and Midland resident Kimberly Zimmer has received the 2021 Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director's Award, the department's highest employee honor for outstanding service. MDOT established the annual award more than 30 years ago to recognize those who exhibit leadership and exemplary public service.

"Kim's outstanding leadership and commitment to quality make her a cornerstone of public service," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Director's Award recipients like Kim help make MDOT the dynamic and responsive organization that it is, and we are all grateful for her service."

Zimmer, honored in the officials and administrators category, played a critical role in MDOT's successful response to last year's historic flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties and is still engaged in ongoing restoration efforts more than a year later. She has maintained continued communication with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to ensure MDOT and local agencies receive all possible federal funds, funds that would not have been secured without Zimmer's enormous efforts. Her approach was so successful that it laid the groundwork for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to complete dam analysis and work under contract and in coordination with MDOT hydraulics, soils, bridge design, and operations.

The Director's Award program represents the various work categories within the department. While MDOT employees nominate their peers, committees comprised of workers from each category make the final recommendations to the department.

Kimberly Zimmer, 2021 MDOT Director's Award recipient © 2021 MDOT Photography Unit