Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,868 in the last 365 days.

Kimberly Zimmer receives top MDOT employee award

Contact: Bethany Gipson, MDOT Office of Organizational Development, 517-256-7638 Agency: Transportation

August 11, 2021 -- Port Huron native and Midland resident Kimberly Zimmer has received the 2021 Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director's Award, the department's highest employee honor for outstanding service. MDOT established the annual award more than 30 years ago to recognize those who exhibit leadership and exemplary public service.

"Kim's outstanding leadership and commitment to quality make her a cornerstone of public service," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Director's Award recipients like Kim help make MDOT the dynamic and responsive organization that it is, and we are all grateful for her service."

Zimmer, honored in the officials and administrators category, played a critical role in MDOT's successful response to last year's historic flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties and is still engaged in ongoing restoration efforts more than a year later. She has maintained continued communication with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to ensure MDOT and local agencies receive all possible federal funds, funds that would not have been secured without Zimmer's enormous efforts. Her approach was so successful that it laid the groundwork for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to complete dam analysis and work under contract and in coordination with MDOT hydraulics, soils, bridge design, and operations.

The Director's Award program represents the various work categories within the department. While MDOT employees nominate their peers, committees comprised of workers from each category make the final recommendations to the department.  

Kimberly Zimmer, 2021 MDOT Director's Award recipient

Kimberly Zimmer, 2021 MDOT Director's Award recipient © 2021 MDOT Photography Unit

You just read:

Kimberly Zimmer receives top MDOT employee award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.