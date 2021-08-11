Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Death Investigation

 

CASE#: 21B501848

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West – New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021

LOCATION: Kayhart Brothers Farm, Addison, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation

 

VICTIM: Jeremy Spaulding

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a death that was reported Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Vermont State Police was notified at 3:03 p.m. that an unconscious man was located pinned between two dumpsters at the Kayhart Brothers Farm in the town of Addison. The victim was extracted, and first responders located on the property began performing CPR. Responding troopers processed the scene and found evidence that was consistent with an accidental death as a piece of broken equipment was located, which caused the incident. The victim was identified as Jeremy Spaulding, 30, of Whitehall, New York, who was working for Casella Waste Management at the time of the incident.

Spaulding’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The death was ruled as accidental.  

The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the incident.

 

 

Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

 

