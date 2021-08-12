YORK Athletics Launches All-Terrain Performance Sneaker
YORK Athletics newest sneaker, the Via All-Terrain in Triple Black, Dusk Pink, and Sun-bleached Yellow
The new sneaker, the Via, features recycled materials and designs by gymnast Aly RaismanBOSTON, MA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YORK Athletics Mfg., a performance training footwear brand, announced today the release of their newest sneaker offering the Via (pronounced vī-a), an all-terrain performance shoe. The Via was constructed in collaboration with Oceanworks®, a global leader for sustainable materials, and Vibram®, a worldwide leader in high-performance soles, making the new sneaker the most sustainable offering from YORK Athletics. The Via offers the same minimalist aesthetic YORK Athletics is known for, along with the award-winning fit and comfort of their entire product line.
“We’re excited to expand our product line with the new Via All-Terrain,” said Mark McGarry, CEO, YORK Athletics. “So many of our Everyday Fighters and our community members love training outdoors, so we have been itching to provide a performance training sneaker designed specifically with them in mind. Being able to partner with Vibram and Oceanworks on the Via All-Terrain was an incredible process and we’re so proud of the end result and the overall sustainability of the sneaker.”
Every pair of Via All-Terrain training sneakers were made with sustainability in mind. The upper material of the sneaker, created by Oceanworks, is textile fully produced from recycled ocean-bound plastics found 0-50KM from the coastline, with the materials for the Via coming off the coast of Asia. Oceanworks has helped in the production of products ranging from recycled cups to clothing, but the Via is their first time supplying materials to create performance footwear. “We are very excited to work with YORK on their most sustainable product to date. Integrating sustainable materials into a performance product is the exact route we need more brands to take,” said Philip Finnance, head of marketing at Oceanworks. The sole of the sneaker, produced from Vibram, is composed of at least 30% recycled material. According to the US EPA, plastic recycling results in 66% energy savings compared with the production of new plastics using virgin material, and recycling one ton of plastic saves 685 gallons of oil, 30 cubic yards of landfill space, and 2 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission.
YORK Athletics will be releasing the all-new Via in three different colorways at launch; a classic Triple Black colorway accented with the signature YORK Athletics tan tongue and heel pull tabs, along with two Limited Edition Aly Raisman signature designs. The Sun-bleached Yellow colorway features a soft yellow gradient with black tongue and heel pull tabs, and a Dusk Pink design that is primarily light pink with black accents, both of which are being produced in a very limited run of 250 pairs each.
The Boston-based, third-generation independent D2C footwear brand has always honored its heritage and family legacy which can be found in the names of their sneakers, and the Via is no different. Inspired by the mother of the matriarch of the company, the name pays homage to Via Spaulding, a Greek immigrant who embodied the everyday fighter spirit by launching one of the first woman-founded investment groups and continually giving back to the community.
YORK Athletics will be partnering with their community of ambassadors, whom they refer to as Everyday Fighters, to inspire others to keep fighting for their goals and showcasing some of their favorite YORK sneakers and how they train. Follow YORK Athletics on their social media channels to see their stories.
About YORK Athletics Mfg.
Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is an independently owned, direct-to-consumer footwear company. The York family has been designing sportswear for athletes since 1946. In 2016, the family’s third generation teamed up with footwear industry heavyweights to launch YORK Athletics, a performance footwear brand. Voted Best of Boston E-Commerce Retailer 2019, YORK’s signature sneaker was named “2019 Best Gym Shoe for Every Type of Workout” by Gear Patrol, “2018 Best Cross Training Shoe” by Men’s Health Magazine and praised by ESPN, Esquire, POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for the versatility of their design. To learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.
About Oceanworks
Oceanworks® is a digital marketplace connecting local recycled plastic supply with global demand to keep plastic out of the ocean. The marketplace offers 100s of ocean and averted plastic resins, textiles, and products from trusted suppliers worldwide. Oceanworks quality standards allow customers to purchase with confidence and the capacity of the global network provides security at scale. Customers, brands and suppliers that use the Oceanworks® Guarantee become part of a larger solution - a circular economy to end ocean plastic. To learn more visit oceanworks.co.
