Aaron Myers Announces New Safety Protocols Ahead of Return to Mr. Henry’s
The vocalist, pianist and entertainer is putting the safety of his audience, band and production staff in the forefront.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers will return to the stage to the historic Mr. Henry’s on Friday, August 27th, performing back-to-back shows at 8PM ET and 10 PM ET. The two performances will serve as the second installment of Myers’ monthly residency at the venue, but it is the first performance with new safety precautions being taken to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Washington DC would reinstate the mask mandate indoors beginning July 29th, a move Mr. Myers’ believes is a step in the right direction. “My chief concern is safety. The safety of my band, the staff and most of all the audiences.” said Myers. On Monday August 9th, Myers announced via social media that all of his future indoor shows would require audiences to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend. A number of DC venues followed suit with similar announcements including I.M.P., who released a statement on Tuesday, August 10th, that their venues (including 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Lincoln Theatre), would require all of those within their venues to either prove they’ve been vaccinated or provide a negative covid test within 72 hours of the performance.
Mr. Henry’s is planning to roll out similar protocols. “We have made the decision that, as of Wednesday, August 11th, all indoor guests of Mr. Henry’s will be required to show proof of a COVID vaccination as well as adherence to the mask mandate in place.” said Cathy Nagy, General Manager of Mr. Henry’s. The mandates that music venues across the city are beginning to issue are similar to the recommendations made by some participants of the DMV Music Stakeholders back in June. “We want everyone to feel safe in our space!” Nagy continued, “We feel this is necessary for the safety of our guests, our performers, our team and our city! We are still all in this together!”
Myers performed at Mr. Henry’s last month for the inaugural show in his new residency and he also celebrated his birthday along with the release of his book, “Bi The Way: Tall Tales and Lessons Learned” and his latest project The Pride Album, which he announced has been submitted to the Grammy’s in seven categories.
“As entertainers, we have to be leaders. It is my hope that the city partners with venues and artists to use shows, along with other cultural events, as incentives to get vaccinated and to keep the community safe. We can look back and see our mistakes from last year and can prevent ourselves from falling into the same traps again. Right now, let’s focus on allowing the music to help us get through this together safely!” says Myers.
Tickets are available on Instantseats => Here
Matt Singer
Aaron Myers
+1 202-907-9236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn