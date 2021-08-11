Knife Community Supports “Free to Carry” Fundraiser
Custom Knifemakers, Major Knife Brands, and Others Step Up to Support the American Knife & Tool Institute
Sponsorship is just one more way that the knife industry shows appreciation for AKTI's legislative successes and efforts to promote knives as valuable tools. ”CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The knife community has stepped up in a huge way to support the American Knife & Tool Institute's online fundraiser. “Free to Carry” is an annual event that brings the knife industry and knife users together, showing appreciation to the association that advocates for reasonable, rational knife laws and works to make sure Americans can make, carry, and use the tool that best fits their needs. This year the nonprofit’s event will be held from August 20th through August 22nd.
Leading knife and tool industry brands have generously contributed as sponsors this year. Top-tier Gold Sponsors are American Outdoor Brands, Benchmade, CRKT, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, The Evans Group, WE KNIFE, and Work Sharp. Buck Knives, Boker, Fox Knives, and Spartan Blades are supporting as Silver Sponsors.
Individuals will have the opportunity to purchase unique one-of-a-kind knives from well-known custom knifemakers Ken Steigerwalt, Matthew Lerch, Alan Folts, Richard Rogers, Peter Martin, Steve Jernigan, Barry Gallagher, Brian Tighe, and others.
"We sincerely thank these custom knifemakers for their contribution, which represents huge amounts of their time," said Mark Schreiber, President CRKT and event co-chair. "Many have faithfully donated every year because they believe in what we are doing to promote the industry and help individuals feel confident to carry and use knives."
The auction website is hosted at fundraiser.support/freetocarry and is live now to view the catalog of items available. Knives were donated by Buck Knives, Spyderco, Chris Reeve Knives, W.R. Case, Fox Knives, Gerber, Boker, Leatherman, Old School Knife Works, CRKT, and more. There are luxury vacation home getaways in Manzanillo, Mexico, and a gorgeous William Henry Aleksius bracelet.
"We sincerely thank all of the companies who have contributed factory and limited edition knives and accessories. We're looking forward to a very successful auction."
