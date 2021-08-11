Ramp Closures Scheduled at Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County

Contractor to perform final paving at new diverging diamond interchange

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that ramp closures are planned at the diverging diamond interchange project at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4/Route 851) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

Weather permitting, the southbound I-83 off- and on-ramps to and from Route 851 will be closed from 9 PM Sunday, August 15, to 5 AM Monday, August 16.

Motorists on Route 851 can access southbound I-83 by traveling north on I-83 to Exit 8/Glen Rock to south on I-83. Motorists on southbound I-83 wishing to access Exit 4 from north of the interchange should take Exit 8/Glen Rock to westbound Route 216 to southbound Susquehanna Trail.

The northbound I-83 off- and on-ramps will be closed from 9 PM Monday, August 16, to 5 AM Tuesday, August 17.

Motorists on Route 851 can access northbound I-83 by traveling north on Susquehanna Trail to eastbound Route 216, to Exit 8/Glen Rock and northbound I-83. Motorists on northbound I-83 wishing to access Exit 4 from south of the interchange should continue north to Exit 8/Glen Rock, then travel south on I-83 to Exit 4.

These closures will allow the contractor to perform final paving on the ramps.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

The diverging diamond interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing dedicated turn lanes and decreasing backlogs onto the I-83 mainline.

For more information go to the project web site at I-83 Exit 4 Improvements (penndot.gov).

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018