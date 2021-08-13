Léon Rova Drops New EP, "Sentimental"

MARSTRAND, SWEDEN, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some artists are born with music coursing through their veins. Léon Rova is one such artist, emerging from a melting pot of influences that make him one of the most exciting prospects in the music scene today.

Growing up on the small but bustling island of Marstrand outside of Gothenburg, Sweden gave a young Léon a glimpse of the pulsating nightlife that moved people to the music and electrified the nighttime. It was enough to plant a seed for a young artist to follow his dream of creating music for the masses, music to make you ‘feel’.

Emerging from a cascade of creative input, a powerful alchemy at work, Léon Rova put his talents toward creating his own sound. His music is soaked in all the cool of alternative indie and alternative rock/pop music. The results are incredibly exciting. Initial remixes on Soundcloud lit up Gothenburg and soon Léon Rova was ready to release his very own music. EP ‘Sentimental’ is set to drop on August 13th. Tap in to a new, raw and exhilarating potential. Plug in to a dynamic new sound, catch the wave of Sweden’s next global sensation. Seek out Léon Rova, today.

Sentimental Track list"
Teenage Mischief
Lay by My Side
7th Avenue
Yesterday

Social
https://www.instagram.com/leonrovamusic/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/LeonRovaMusic/
https://soundcloud.com/leonrova

Liam Roberts
Leon Rova
+46 72 179 56 50
Leonrova@leonrova.com

You just read:

Léon Rova Drops New EP, "Sentimental"

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Liam Roberts
Leon Rova
+46 72 179 56 50 Leonrova@leonrova.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Léon Rova Drops New EP, "Sentimental"
Chart-topping Christian/Experimental Artist Raises Mental Health Awareness On Latest Single
Mosché, David Acekeyz, And T.B.E. Bring The Heat To Summer 2021 – New Single “Bottles” Online Now
View All Stories From This Author