NOWNodes to Allow Fast and Easy Access to Monero Remote Node
What is a Monero node and how to connect it? There are two ways to access the XMR node - build the ecosystem or connect a remote node via nodes providers.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monero, or XMR, is an ecosystem to provide users with a secure and protected blockchain to make transactions, store their assets, and build their own products. Just like every blockchain, Monero needs nodes and block explorers to ensure everything works smoothly.
Basically, blockchain is an ecosystem where computers transfer and accept or decline an enormous amount of transactions. These computers are called nodes. Nodes keep and process transactions, which is essential in building almost every crypto product. So you need nodes to build your own blockchain product. That means you either create your own nodes, or use node provider services, such as NOWNodes, which already have built a node infrastructure and you only need to connect via API key to start using them.
Node providers give users fast and easy access to the most popular full nodes and block explorers of various cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and XMR.
NOWNodes supports the most popular blockchain networks, including Monero, here is a step-by-step guide on how to connect a remote Monero node:
1. Get the API key. It is available for free with up to 20,000 requests per day until the request limit will be exceeded. For getting the advanced features you could connect one of three low-rate packages - just give us a line via email.
2. Check the real data characteristics for the XMR node including detailed information and documentation on the nodes & block explorers list.
3. In the docs section, you can find all the available methods and request examples to connect the Monero node.
About Monero
Monero (XMR) - a decentralized cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Its main value is providing the community with security and privacy using the Monero ecosystem, excluding the error or attack risk. In addition to this, Monero’s goal is to make transactions clear and transparent, still private for every user. The XMR team lets their community participate in any decision taken.
About NOWNodes
NOWNodes is a blockchain-as-a-service solution that lets users get access to full Nodes and blockbook Explorers via API. The service provides a high-quality infrastructure that is quick, cost-effective, and reliable.
