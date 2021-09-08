Litecoin Blockchain Explorer is Available on NOWNodes via Easy API Key Connection

Accessing Litecoin block explorer is easier than you think! Check out a short description of what LTC explorer is and how to connect to it.

on the main page. You will receive the key depending on your request, which provides access to more than 40 blockchains, including Litecoin network. After that, check the Documentation and choose the request you need. Whether you need to get tickers, UTXO, or just check address, it is all possible on NOWNodes.About LitecoinLitecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency, which enables almost free worldwide payments. Litecoin ecosystem is an open source, which is decentralized, having no central authorities. The network is secured mathematically, empowering users to control the finances.About NOWNodesNOWNodes is a quick and reliable service to connect to the most popular blockchains via full nodes and blockchain explorers. More than 40 blockchains are available to access on the infrastructure, which is easy and cost-effective. NOWNodes is a blockchain-as-a-service solution to provide a high-quality connection via API. AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOWNodes is happy to present a LTC block explorer on its service and explain the details on how to get access to it in a fast and easy way. As there are numerous instruments for tracking blockchain information, connecting to a Litecoin block explorer is probably easier than you thought. Litecoin explorer is a search engine that allows you to track all the data going through the Litecoin blockchain. The ecosystem is transparent, which means anyone can browse and check information on any block. Each block keeps detailed data of what happened to the blockchain in a certain period of time.It is commonly used by cryptocurrency traders and holders, for example to track Litecoin transaction or to check a balance history. Miners could use LTC blockchain explorers to get block height and hashrate, as they can check if they are successful to find a block and receive a reward.Follow a few steps below to access a Litecoin blockchain explorer on NOWNodes. Firstly, get your API key. Drop NOWNodes a line via sales@nownodes.io or just click a green button