Custom Website vs. Templates: A Guide For New Businesses
You have the expertise, the background, and the next big idea for your business. The only thing standing in your way is a website.
A website is like having a lowered car. You really have to negotiate between style and functionality - but at the end of the day, it's about what's more important to you.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You have the expertise, the background, and the next big idea for your business. The only thing standing in your way is a website. What should you choose, a trusty old website template to get things done?
— Tyler Eisenhart
Or maybe you should venture out into more uncharted waters and craft a custom website.
According to Jess Park and Tyler Eisenhart, founders of Sprinkles Media, a few main points make website templates an absolute no-go if you’re trying to effectively grow your brand online. Let’s dig in.
A Majority of Templates Only Look Good Because of the Photos
"Take a good look at the templates you see on popular website builders like Squarespace or Wix. You'll notice a lot of them rely on heavily edited photos or product shots that the average startup just doesn't have," says Park.
And we see what she means. While photos are attention-grabbing in a lot of cases, leaning on them too much muddies up your message.
Too many photos, while pleasing to the eye, can leave visitors to your site scratching their heads about what your business is all about. Strip away the veneer of photos, and you’re left with a bare-bones template that leaves a lot to be desired.
Sometimes You Have to Sacrifice Between Style and Functionality
We can’t have it all. It’s just the way it is. The same goes for crafting your business’s website. What do you choose? Style? Functionality?
Eisenhart explains, "A website is like having a lowered car. You really have to negotiate between style and functionality - but at the end of the day, it's about what's more important to you."
So if you can’t have both, which do you choose? As the team at Sprinkles Media emphasizes, it depends on your specific business goals and brand. Do you have a brand that exudes a sleek vibe? Maybe leaning into style is more your thing.
You Won't Stand Out from the Thousands of Others Using It
The thing about templates is that thousands of people use them. And it’s understandable. After all, they’re specifically designed to help you launch your business.
However, according to Sprinkles Media, depending on a template runs the risk of appearing like the thousands of other sites using that same template.
"If you want your business to stand out, do you use stock images? No? Then why use a stock website?"
Instead of hitting all the marks of advertising your brand, the template doesn’t have the unique touch that sets you apart. So what’re your other options?
Custom Websites are Your Solution
By crafting a custom website, you buck the trend of depending solely on pre-made templates. And it makes your site shine a little brighter amongst all the other businesses.
It caters to your business, your target audience, and your own personal style. What’s not to love?
What Can Sprinkles Media Do For Your Brand?
Sprinkles Media aims to help businesses of all sizes grow their brand, plain and simple.
They get to work crafting a custom website that speaks to your business’s values, mission, and tone. Is your brand a no-nonsense type of service? Sprinkles Media will go all out to maximize functionality, allowing for easy customer access while showcasing what makes you special.
Sprinkles Media also serves as an invaluable resource for all things advertising.
These marketing veterans provide everything from improving your SEO to posting their opinions on everything happening in the advertising world through their aptly-named blog, The Confectionary.
But in the end, it’s all about fulfilling your business goals and getting your brand noticed. As Park
"Working with clients to bring their vision to life is just another Tuesday for us, but that's what makes every Tuesday so fulfilling. Entrepreneurs must know there are people out there that can help accelerate their brand, and they don't have to be in it alone."
----
Sprinkles Media is a digital marketing startup launched in January 2021. Sprinkles Media offers a comprehensive, holistic marketing approach to helping businesses grow.
Whether you're a startup looking for success or an established company in need of a social media boost, Sprinkles Media helps you achieve all your digital marketing and advertising needs.
For digital marketing-related posts and content, make sure to visit articles on their blog, the Confectionary.
For more information on Sprinkles Media, visit the official site.
Tyler Eisenhart
Sprinkles Media
hello@sprinklesmedia.com