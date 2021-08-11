Award Winning Choreographer Paul Becker Strikes Again With Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3
EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Choreographer Paul Becker is closing out the Netflix trilogy The Kissing Booth with the global release of the third and final movie. Becker has choreographed all three films in the series directed by Vince Marcello. The third installment stars fan favorites Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald. Becker was nominated for the 2021 MTV Movie Award for Best Musical Moment for “Lost in the Wild” from The Kissing Booth 2.
“Whenever I am asked about some of the most fun I have had creating choreography, the Kissing Booth franchise checks all the boxes for me. And it’s quite surreal to think that I choreographed all three films. On the first film, Director Vince Marcello really used dance and DDR with purpose in moving the story forward and as a choreographer I appreciated that and it was a fun collaboration,” said Paul Becker. “On the second and third film I decided to collaborate with my choreography partner Tori Caro who I worked with on Julie and The Phantoms. I feel that this collaboration, along with the clever guidance from Vince, awesome cinematography and great performances, was a perfect storm of entertainment on the screen.”
The Kissing Booth 3 picks up right where the second movie left off and sees Elle Evans (Joey King) deciding if she will be moving across the country with her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elrodi), or fulfilling her lifelong promise to go to the same university as her BFF, Lee ( Joel Courtney). Whose heart will Elle break?
Becker added, “As choreographers for The Kissing Booth 3, it was our responsibility to close out the third installment with a bang. When Vince first told me that he wanted a big epic flash mob musical number, he didn’t have to ask us twice. The musical comedy, joy and heart that went into this dance is apparent on the screen, and I can’t wait for the world to see. Choreographed by myself and Tori, once the viewers watch this infectious dance, I’m sure they will be on their feet dancing!”
The Kissing Booth 3’s run time is 1 hour and 52 minutes. It is rated TV-14. To stream visit: www.netflix.com/TheKissingBooth3.
About Paul Becker:
Paul Becker is one of the most sought-after young choreographers and directors in the industry. Paul is a two-time World Choreography Award Nominee, and a 2021 MTV Award winner for "Best Musical Number", where he was nominated for two different films in the same category. He is the protégé and creative partner of famed director Kenny Ortega. Paul’s visionary approach to storytelling, which he honed for years through his prolific choreography career, resulted in him recently directing the hit Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. He also wrote and directed Breaking Brooklyn for Lionsgate starring Academy Award Winner Louis Gossett Jr. and was honored to direct and choreograph the closing ceremonies for the illustrious Pan Am Games. His body of choreographic work includes over 300 films and T.V. shows, an impressive feat for such a young artist. Some notable projects bearing his innovative stamp include: the 2019 Academy Award nominated film Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney Animation), the Seth Rogan produced comedy Good Boys, Deadpool 2 (w/ Ryan Reynolds), Noelle (w/ Anna Kendrick & Shirley MacLaine), The Kissing Booth 1, 2 & 3 (Netflix), and the hit YA musical comedy A Week Away for Netflix. To learn more visit: www.beckercreations.com.
The Kissing Booth 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix