Chloé and Maud Foundation to Host Global Online Tap-A-Thon Fundraiser to Support Tap Dancers During COVID-19 on May 24th

National Tap Dance Day Online Event Scheduled for May 25th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chloé and Maud Foundation will present a global Tap-A-Thon hosted by Emmy Award nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold and her sister, internationally renowned tap dancer Maud Arnold on Instagram Live (@syncladies) Sunday, May 24 from 9am-1pm PST. The fundraiser will feature leading tap dancers from around the world in performances, short classes, and conversations about the impact of COVID-19 on the tap community. 100-percent of the proceeds will support the Chloé & Maud Tap Dancer Relief Fund which will begin awarding one-time grants to tap dancers impacted by the pandemic later this month.“Artists are being hit hardest during this global pandemic and so many of the relief programs do not consider the needs of artists, specifically tap dancers,” said Chloé Arnold. “Tap dancers are rarely mentioned in conversations surrounding ‘dancer relief’ or ‘artist relief’ so Maud and I wanted to create a fund that would give tap dancers access to money that was specifically raised with them in mind.” To learn how to apply please visit www.chloeandmaudfoundation.org/tapathon The following day, Monday, May 25, in celebration of National Tap Dance Day, tap dancers around the world are invited to Chloé and Maud’s TAP INTO JOY! from 8am-3pm PST. All ages and levels are welcome to participate in online Master Classes with today's hottest tap stars including MacArthur ‘Genius’ Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, Jared Grimes (Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, After Midnight), Anthony Morigerato (Emmy Award nominated choreographer So You Think You Can Dance), Jabu Graybeal (Postmodern Jukebox), Melinda Sullivan (La, La, Land, Syncopated Ladies), Producers Chloé and Maud Arnold, Viral Tap Stars - Syncopated Ladies, Dante Lara (World of Dance) and more. Additional opportunities include an Afro Funk class, exclusive choreography, a talkback with special guest speaker Daria Hines (daughter of the late Gregory Hines) plus a Global Zoom Tap Party with guest performers, student spotlights, Q & A with Chloe and Maud Arnold, student showcase and adjudication.For more information and to register online please visit www.onlinetapfest.com . The Chloé and Maud Foundation created a “buy one - give one” model which allows them to provide scholarships to tap dancers of all ages and abilities around the globe who may not otherwise be able to participate.About National Tap Dance Day:National Tap Dance Day falls on May 25th of every year and is a celebration of tap dance as an American art form. It also commemorates the birthday of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson - one of the most prolific contributors to the art of tap dance. National Tap Dance Day was signed into U.S. - American law in 1989. Due to the overwhelming love of tap dance globally it is now considered “International Tap Dance Day” by many tap aficionados.About Chloé and Maud Arnold:Chloé and Maud Arnold are a sister dancing, choreographing, and producing duo. Both Internationally recognized tap dancers and graduates of Columbia University in Film, Emmy Award Nominated Chloé, and Maud Arnold are creating opportunities to elevate and celebrate the art of tap dancing through Film, TV, and live events. Their work has taken them worldwide, to over 30 countries. They are the creators of The Syncopated Ladies, a Female Tap Dance Band based in Los Angeles, CA. Their fierce footwork and feminine style have attracted audiences around the globe with their cutting edge viral videos, including a "Tap Formation" video that Beyonce herself endorsed on both beyonce.com and with a live performance in London. Whoopi Goldberg calls their Prince tribute "Brilliant...,” Shonda Rhimes calls them "Amazing...", and in 2016 alone, they amassed 50 million views online and on television.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.