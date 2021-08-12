The International Awards Associate (IAA) Unveils Its Latest Awards Competition – the New York Photography Awards

New York Photography Awards New York Photography Awards - Calling For Entries Embalm Today, Reminisce Tomorrow

The New York Photography Awards program honors, recognizes, and promotes outstanding photographers worldwide,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcend Time With New York Photography Awards Today!

International Awards Associate (IAA) unveils the 2021 International New York Photography Awards, an award platform for professional and budding photography talents, worldwide. “We decided to introduce a brand new International Photography Award that not only caters to international scenes, but also highlights the subtle nuances that New York City hides within,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “Thus, this award provides opportunities for photographers worldwide to showcase the wonders of the world through their lenses and perspectives, whilst concurrently delving deeper into the roots of New York and discover the beauty it holds.”

Most timeless creativity stems from photographical imagery that lays a foundation for subsequent images and budding photographers. With that, IAA intends for New York Photography Awards to celebrate and honor international photographers’ images, as well as cultivate a new generation of photographers on a global scale. This competition will be accepting entries from August 10, 2020, with results to be announced on December 16, 2021.

The New York Photography Awards caters to professionals, amateurs, students, and agencies worldwide. They are all invited to showcase their bodies of photographical brilliance, addressing various subjects and perspectives. With New York Photography Awards’ 2021 theme being “Embalm Today, Reminisce Tomorrow”, entrants’ submissions would have to transcend time itself to bring about creativity and longevity, rekindling sparks of the forgotten past with their everlasting visual arts.

Besides the New York Photography Categories, IAA has also included 9 International Photography Categories for worldwide participation, including: Architecture Photography, Black & White Photography, Commercial Photography, Covid-19 Related Photography, Editorial Photography, Fine Art Photography, Nature Photography, People Photography, and Special Category.

Accessibility will be a core principle for New York Photography Awards’ operations. This award encompasses simple online submission processes, with fundamental uploading of images and descriptions, as well as affordable rates of $30 and $25, for professional and amateur/student categories, respectively.

Submissions will be judged by experienced professionals, all of whom are professional photographers within their specific classifications. Winners will have an opportunity to be crowned New York Photographers of the Year, Category Winners of the Year, Gold winners, and Silver winners. Cash prizes of $3,000 (Professional category) and $2,000 (Amateur/Student category) will be presented to the Photographers of the Year, whilst an additional $100 will be presented to each Category Winner of the Year (for both Professional and Amateur/Student categories), all of which aims to promote extraordinary and innovative art.

Besides cash prizes, the 2021 New York Photography Awards’ statuette will be up for purchase by the winners. It symbolizes excellence, creative vision, and imagery’s ability to elude time boundaries.

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://photoawards.us/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA envisioned New York Photography Awards to bring attention to the international photography industry and promote their exceptional photographical perspectives to the world.