Commerce, Oklahoma Film & Music Office Honor Representative Fetgatter

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) and the Oklahoma Film & Music Office (OF+MO) honored Representative Scott Fetgatter for his work to support and grow Oklahoma’s film industry. Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director, and Tava Maloy Sofsky, OF+MO Director, presented Rep. Fetgatter with a framed copy of SB 608 which created the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021.”

“Thanks to the support of Governor Stitt and state leaders like Rep. Fetgatter, we are ushering in a new era with the creation of the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’,” said Sofsky. “Today we began processing applications for this new incentive program and we are excited to see further growth of this burgeoning industry.”

Oklahoma’s film and television industry has seen consecutive, record-breaking success and historic firsts in recent years, supporting both local and independent filmmakers as well as major motion pictures and television series from studios such as A24, Apple Studios, Lionsgate, Amblin Entertainment and FX/Disney. Over the last decade, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), which now administers the state’s film incentive program under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, reports that the state’s film and television industry has generated positive economic impact in 125 cities spread among more than 50 counties statewide and created over 20,000 local career opportunities.

Additionally, Oklahoma’s local film infrastructure continues to expand providing more opportunities for business recruitment with the opening of companies like Prairie Surf Media and Green Pastures Studio to name a few. With support from local film offices and more statewide communities becoming certified ‘film friendly’ through OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, Oklahoma is open for business and primed to showcase some of the country’s most diverse terrain spanning the state’s 12 distinct eco-regions.

“This goes beyond the opportunity to bring new film and television productions to the state,” said Kisling. “There is incredible growth potential for the film and music industry and we anticipate seeing more industry infrastructure established and the creation of new, permanent jobs. I appreciate Rep. Fetgatter and the work he is doing to strengthen our state’s economy and bring new job opportunities to Oklahomans.”

As authorized by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, SB 608 established the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’ further increasing the state’s total film incentive cap and eligibility threshold to host major motion pictures and television series. The program offers a base rebate of up to 20% to qualified film and television productions working in Oklahoma. Additionally, the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’ offers uplifts for filming in rural municipalities/counties, qualified soundstages, post-production/music services and television pilots/seasons. Eligible productions must have a minimum budget of at least $50,000 to qualify. The bill was authored by Senator Chuck Hall and Representative Scott Fetgatter.

For more information on Oklahoma’s film infrastructure, workforce and other resources, including the rebate portal application which opened August 10, 2021, visit okfilmmusic.org.

About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office: Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.