Final Judgement Ordered in Town of Maxton Nuisance Case

On Monday, August 9th, 2021, Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a judgment in reference to a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action involving a convenience store, operating as “Minit Shop,” located at 207 Middle Street, Maxton, North Carolina.

Chapter 19 of the N.C. General Statutes defines a public nuisance, and allows for a civil remedy to abate such nuisance activities.

This action began on July 19, 2021, as town and state officials alleged this property was a constant haven for illegal activity. The defendants in this case are the owners of the property, Amran Saleh Hussein and Waddah Abdulkarim Mohamed Ashaif.

“This location has been a nuisance for the citizens of Maxton and law enforcement for many years,” said Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson. “I am pleased with this outcome and I firmly believe it will make Maxton a safer place for our citizens to live, work, and conduct business in, as a result.”

This judgment permanently enjoins the defendants from operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in North Carolina. Additionally, it prohibits anyone from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at the property.

Under the terms of the consent judgment, for as long as the property operates as a convenience store, eating establishment, or possesses ABC permits, the operating hours cannot be earlier than 5:00 a.m. or later than 1:00 a.m. In addition, it requires the property owners to hire licensed private security at the property from 12:00 p.m. until closing on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. If the property owners do not follow the conditions in the agreement, they may be found in contempt of a court order.

The investigation and information gathered for this lawsuit was a joint effort between members of Alcohol Law Enforcement's (ALE) Nuisance Abatement Team and the Maxton Police Department. “We are extremely pleased to offer assistance to our law enforcement partners in these nuisance cases,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “This judgment should bring positive changes to a community antagonized by this illegal activity for far too long.”