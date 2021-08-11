Michelman’s Workplace Culture Honored Worldwide

Michelman Workplace Culture Honored Worldwide

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman's workplace culture of giving, success, and curiosity has been honored worldwide.

In the Americas, where Michelman is gearing up for the upcoming United Way of Greater incinnati (UWGC) campaign, associates exceeded their 2020 campaign pledge goal; and repeated as one of the top 25 largest corporate, retiree, and employee campaign contributors. Additionally, it was one of five businesses in the region recognized with a Corporate Hero award for their commitment to voluntarism during the COVID-19 pandemic. "These honors land squarely on the shoulders of our associates," said Steve Shifman, Michelman's President & CEO and UWGC's current Board Chair. "I am grateful for and proud of our associates who donated thousands of dollars and safely volunteered thousands of hours during this extended pandemic. Their efforts truly exemplify our company's core value of giving."

The company is also celebrating its 10th annual Commitment to Community Day on September 24, 2021. This annual global day of service sees over 400 associates volunteer their time at various charitable & non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China. The company shuts down its operations for an entire day to support the communities where they live and operate.

Additionally, Michelman EMEA has been successfully certified as a Great Place to Work® in Luxembourg. Nearly 90% of the region's associates participated in the engagement survey, and of those, 84% consider Michelman a great place to work, and 89% recognize the company's effective management of the COVID-19 crisis. "The Great Place to Work methodology is considered a gold standard for measuring corporate culture and used by some of the most innovative and respected organizations globally," explains Petros Tottas, Human Resources Leader, EMEA. "It's diagnostic has helped us gain valuable feedback from our associates and identified opportunities to improve their employee experience."

SkillsFuture SG recently recognized Michelman Asia-Pacific (MAP) for being a champion of employee skills development and building a culture of lifelong learning. Moreover, Phillip Choo Peng Leong, the region's Vice President & Managing Director, was honored with the SkillsFuture Fellowship Award for those who dedicate themselves to honing their skills, developing new ones, and inspiring others.

"These awards recognize the region's commitment to our core value of Curiosity and the constant pursuit of knowledge," explains Kreg Keesee, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Coatings, "MAP has upskilled and deep-skilled more than 60% of its associates through SIMTech's LEAN program to support its digital and advanced manufacturing initiatives. They have developed a training roadmap to provide associates opportunities to learn and immerse themselves in the latest industry trends."

In addition to Giving, Success, & Curiosity, Michelman's six corporate values include Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration, and these behaviors are the driving force behind the company’s success. The company’s expanding global presence includes the Americas, Asia, and Europe, with talented associates located worldwide.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fiber & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.