Lanes reopening on I-75 after July 12 tanker crash and fire at Big Beaver Road in Troy

Fast facts: - Repairs have been made to the I-75 pavement and median barrier wall that were damaged in the July 12 tanker crash and fire and the freeway will reopen later today. - Ramps that were closed for safety have reopened. - Wrap-up work remains and will be completed during off-peak hours.

August 11, 2021 -- Freeway lanes and ramps will reopen on the damaged section of I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy by late afternoon. All southbound I-75 lanes will reopen at Big Beaver Road. Northbound I-75 will fully reopen except from 8 Mile Road to Wattles Road, where it will have only two lanes open. A right-lane closure remains in place for slope repairs that are unrelated to the July 12 tanker crash and fire that damaged the freeway and median barrier wall. The Rochester Road and Big Beaver Road ramps will also reopen.

To safely rebuild the damaged sections, crews had both directions of I-75 reduced to one open lane. To minimize expected delays and for motorist safety, crews closed the entrance ramp at Rochester Road to northbound I-75 and the Big Beaver Road entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

