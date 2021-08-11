LEGACY ROOFING CONTINUES TO CLIMB ROOFING CONTRACTOR MAGAZINE TOP 100 LIST
Legacy Roofing Services places in top 100 in leading industry ranking for sixth year in a row
We are very proud of our steady growth this past year in particular because of all the challenges presented by the pandemic.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, has moved up to become the 70th largest roofing company in the country on Roofing Contractor magazine’s annual Top 100 Roofing Contractors ranking.
— Brian Kruse, CEO, Legacy Roofing Services
The 2021 ranking, which is based on annual revenue from the prior year, puts Legacy Roofing at 70 with 2020 revenues of $25 million. This is an increase from the 2020 ranking, when Legacy Roofing placed 73 with $20 million revenue in 2019. The company has more than doubled its annual revenue from when it first appeared on the industry ranking in 2016 at $12 million. This is the sixth year in a row the company has been listed as a Top 100 Roofing Contractor since its founding in 2012.
Legacy Roofing reports 85% of its revenue comes from commercial business, with 15% from residential work. The company currently has 150 full-time employees. The full ranking is available on the Roofing Contractor magazine website at https://www.roofingcontractor.com/RC-List-Top-100-2021.
“We are very proud of our steady growth this past year in particular because of all the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “We were able to increase our revenue 25% and not only did we keep all our staff employed but we also made several hires during the year. It is a testament to our customers and employees that we were able to see such growth during this difficult period.”
Roofing Contractor is the premier magazine for roofing contractors. Each month relevant information covering the latest trends in the roofing industry, safety, business and legal concerns are addressed. The magazine’s editorial reaches a national audience and covers all aspects of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional roofing. Roofing Contractor is published by BNP Media, North America’s largest privately owned B2B media company providing superior content and events across a diverse group of industries.
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 5 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past six years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 818-986-4300
email us here