Finasana: Financial Wellness and Literacy Platform Launches Mobile App
Financial literacy platform Finasana has launched a mobile app, giving users on-the-go access to fun and engaging financial education.
We are on a mission to make financial education as fun and convenient as possible, and launching our app is an exciting milestone on that journey.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial wellness and literacy platform Finasana has launched a mobile app, available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app gives users on-the-go access to short, engaging video and audio content, hands-on activities, quizzes, and next-step recommendations.
“Accessibility is one of our core values,” said Finasana’s Founder, Gabi Slemer, CFA. “We are on a mission to make financial education as fun and convenient as possible, and launching our app is an exciting milestone on that journey.”
The Finasana app empowers subscribers to work toward financial freedom anywhere, anytime. Users can learn to build a game-changing budget, devise a smart investment strategy, or reshape their money mindset on the train, in line at the grocery store, or on their morning walk.
Finasana’s video and audio content averages four minutes in length, delivering bite-sized chunks of accurate, practical information. People learn what they need without wasting time on irrelevant concepts.
“We know people are busy, and money isn’t always high on the priority list. In today’s world of 60-second TikTok videos and 280-character tweets, our attention spans are short,” said Gabi.
“When developing our content, we thought, ‘How can we keep it as quick and punchy as possible without sacrificing quality?’ The answer was short steps that build on one another.”
Finasana’s video content has been captioned and optimized for mobile for seamless, public-transport-friendly viewing. Push notifications help users stay on top of their financial literacy goals. And detailed progress tracking gamifies the learning process, inspiring subscribers to continue investing in their financial futures.
“We want to remove as many barriers to financial literacy as possible because education is critical to our fight against money-related stress,” said Gabi. “Our app will help us reach a broader audience.”
Finasana’s curated content touches on six fundamental categories: financial wellness, budgeting, spending, saving, borrowing, and investing. The platform uses simple language and relatable storytelling to connect abstract financial concepts to real life. The goal is to give users the tools they need to overcome unhelpful money habits and make smart financial decisions.
“Finasana isn’t about the numbers. It’s about mindset,” said Gabi. “Regardless of where you are in your money journey, our desktop platform and mobile app can help you achieve success, whatever that means to you.”
Basic subscriptions are free and give users a taste of Finasana’s Paths and blog posts. Premium users can opt for monthly or annual billing, with annual subscribers benefiting from a 35 percent discount. Finasana also offers a seven-day free trial.
“It takes less than two minutes to create an account on the Finasana app,” said Gabi. “You can even use your Google or Facebook login.”
Find out more about Finasana at www.finasana.com. Follow @Finasana on Instagram.
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. The platform is centered around financial balance, which means giving money the space and value it deserves so that subscribers can use money to pave the way for their dreams. Developed by finance, wellness, and education professionals, the short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing. Free and Premium subscriptions are available now. Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.
