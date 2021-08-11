Traffic Restriction on State Route 219 in Jefferson County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a Highway Occupancy Permit project that will affect traffic patterns on State Route 219 in Jefferson County.

Work will begin on August 23, 2021 and continue through September 8, 2021 to allow the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to conduct a clean-up and waterline replacement located in the right-of-way. The affected area is on State Route 219 between T702 and the railroad tracks in Crenshaw, PA.

Flaggers will be directing traffic through the daylight operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.