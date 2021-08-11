Peters Calls on Secretary Cegavske to Reject Dominion Voting Systems

The right to vote is a scared right of Americans. Yet just as sacred is the assurance that every legally cast vote is counted properly and only once.” — Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, called on Nevada’s Secretary of State, called on Nevada’s Secretary of State, Barbara Cegavske to reject the use of electronic/computerized tabulating machines for the upcoming 2022 elections. Peters noted that under Nevada law, electronic/computerized tabulating machines cannot be used unless specifically approved by the Secretary of State. With the integrity of the electoral process questioned by multiple jurisdictions across the country, internationally, and right here in Nevada, Peters believes firmly that rejecting further use of voting machines that have verified vulnerabilities is a must. In his letter to the Nevada Secretary of State, Peters points out that Texas has rejected the use of Dominion voting systems three separate times, the systems have been involved in international election concerns, and more recently have had verified problems in Fulton, Pennsylvania.

“Nevadans, and citizens across our country, have questioned the 2020 election results. Much of the concern surrounds the use of computerized/electronic voting machines. These machines are used in 28 states, including here in Nevada,” said Sam Peters. “When data specialists and government agencies alike have identified software vulnerabilities and near undetectable and uncertified software installed on these machines, action must be taken. And, thankfully, under Nevada law, the authority to take appropriate action rests with one person – our Secretary of State. I’m urging the Secretary to act immediately and to start preparations ahead of the 2022 election cycle. Nevadans deserve a true and fair election where one citizen receives one verifiable ballot and one verifiable vote. Let’s restore faith in the election system today.

“The right to vote is a scared right of Americans,” concluded Peters. “Yet just as sacred is the assurance that every legally cast vote is counted properly and only once. Continued use of the electronic/computerized tabulating machines that Nevada used in 2020 will further erode voter confidence in the electoral process.”

ABOUT SAM PETERS

Sam is a U.S. Air Force Major (Retired), Bronze Star recipient, a two-time “Best of Las Vegas” small business owner, and devoted family man and Christian. He ran for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District in 2020. After a strong 2d place finish in a crowded Republican primary, he founded the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC to help elect pro- law enforcement candidates in local and state races. He has served on multiple non-profit and political organization boards, promoted conservatism as a twice-weekly guest host on talk radio, and was named as one of the Top 10 Conservatives in Nevada by a renowned local political critic. Sam has earned a Master’s Degree in Administration, a Post-Graduate Certificate in Organizational Finance, he’s a graduate of Air Command and Staff College and also holds Series 6, 63, 26, and 51 securities licenses.

