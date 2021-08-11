Barbados Welcomes New Direct Virgin Atlantic Route from Edinburgh
Route Marks Scotland’s Only Direct Route to The CaribbeanBRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 5th, 2021, Barbados is set to become Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, as Virgin Atlantic launch their new direct route from Edinburgh (IATA: EDI) to Bridgetown (IATA: BGI, Grantley Adams International Airport), Barbados.
Virgin Atlantic’s new flight connecting Scotland to Barbados will commence on the 5th of December 2021, operating twice weekly, Wednesday and Sunday, on an Airbus A330. Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including Upper Class or Premium. Fares will start from as little as £419 per person.
Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, welcomed the announcement by saying, “The fact that this new route is Scotland’s only direct flight to the Caribbean is something that fills everyone in Barbados with great pride. This will also be the first time that Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from Edinburgh, so it really is a very important moment in history for both Scotland and Barbados. We look forward to showing Scottish travellers that Barbados is a safe destination, which is ready and waiting for them to enjoy.”
She continued “The establishment of this new service will offer even more connectivity options for Scottish holidaymakers, business travellers and residents. We are pushing for the diversification of routes, the airlift to support those routes, and new destinations that can partner with Barbados on multi-destination marketing and partnerships; so this is in line with that policy direction for Barbados and something that we will continue to build out.”
Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s largest and busiest airport, serving more than 12 million passengers per year.
Nikki Goldsmith, Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “Barbados is Virgin Atlantic’s heartland in the Caribbean. Not only have we significantly increased capacity to the island with the introduction of our newest plane, the A350, but we’re delighted to be flying from three regional gateways, of London, Manchester and our new home in Scotland, Edinburgh. Our new flights mean more customers than ever before get to experience the stunning beaches, equisetic cuisine and rich culture that Barbados has buckets of.”
Scotland’s Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said “I welcome this news of Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to Scotland, and the launch of their new service to Barbados from Edinburgh. It is encouraging to see airlines develop their connectivity to Scotland at this time and I am sure this news will be welcomed by passengers.”
For more information on Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org
About Barbados
The island of Barbados offers a unique Caribbean experience steeped in rich history and colourful culture, and rooted in remarkable landscapes. Barbados is the home of two of the three remaining Jacobean Mansions left in the Western hemisphere, as well as fully functional rum distilleries. In fact, this island is known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the spirit since the 1700s. Each year, Barbados hosts several world-class events including the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival; the annual Barbados Reggae Festival; and the annual Crop Over Festival, where celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton and its very own Rihanna are often spotted. Accommodations are wide and varied, ranging from picturesque plantation houses and villas to quaint bed and breakfast gems; prestigious international chains; and award-winning five-diamond resorts. In 2018, Barbados’ accommodation sector captured 13 awards in the Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, All-Inclusive, Small, Best Service, Bargain, and Romance categories of the ‘Traveler’s Choice Awards’. And getting to paradise is a breeze: the Grantley Adams International Airport offers plenty non-stop and direct services from a growing number of U.S., U.K., Canadian, Caribbean, European, and Latin American gateways, making Barbados the true gateway to the Eastern Caribbean. Visit Barbados and experience why for two years in a row it won the prestigious Star Winter Sun Destination Award at the ‘Travel Bulletin Star Awards’ in 2017 and 2018. For more information on travel to Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org, follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VisitBarbados, and via Twitter @Barbados.
About Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson 37 years ago with innovation and customer service at its core. In 2021, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the fifth year running in the Official Airline Ratings as well as receiving Diamond status, the highest possible standard by APEX and Simpliflying for delivering the highest standards of cleanliness and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to keeping our customers and teams safe. Headquartered in London, Virgin Atlantic and its holiday business, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, employs over 5,700 people worldwide, serving 27 destinations across four continents. Sustainability remains central to the airline and in September 2019, Virgin Atlantic took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft - helping to transform the fleet into one of the quietest and most fuel efficient in the sky. By 2022, the airline will operate a streamlined fleet of 37 twin engine aircraft following the retirement of its 747s and A332s, and its simplified fleet will be 10% more efficient than before the Covid-19 crisis.
Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network between the UK and US with onward connections to over 200 US and international cities. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic received approval from the US DOT to launch an expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers.
