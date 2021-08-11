Move Over Little Blue Pill; Love Life® Beverage is Making Sparks Fly in the Drink Category

Cosmo Flavor Natural Production of Nitric Oxide Graph

A First-to-Market Patented Functional Formula Made with Amino Acids. Serves as a Natural Vasodilator that Provides an Extra Boost to Heart, Body, and Mind.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woman-owned Moonlight Beverage Company is pleased to announce the launch of Love Life Beverage, a first-to-market, non-alcoholic, caffeine-free functional beverage to support intimacy wellness. Unlike the popular blue pharmaceutical ‘pill’ that works with a male enzyme, Love Life’s patented formula of amino acids provides natural vasodilation for both men and women.

Kristin Schroeder, CEO, and Co-founder of Moonlight Beverage recognized this disconnect and saw an opportunity. “The true market size for intimacy wellness is significantly larger because there are 50 million American women who could also benefit from an intimacy wellness remedy. There was nothing on the market available to help women – until now,” said Schroeder.

Easy to Drink, Easy to Love®

Love Life Beverage harnesses the power of nitric oxide, a molecule that increases blood flow and performance. L-arginine and L-citrulline are important “building blocks” for nitric oxide production. These amino acids in Love Life’s scientifically balanced formula support the health of heart, body, and mind.

“Natural production of nitric oxide in the body declines with age, and this has a direct effect on performance and stamina. My focus as a cardiologist has always been the science of blood flow and supporting my patient’s endothelial health through exercise and a heart-healthy diet,” said Dr. Richard Collins, M.D., The Cooking Cardiologist and Science Advisor for Moonlight Beverage Company.

The Little Pink Can Is Here!

To appeal to the adult palate, lightly carbonated Love Life is available in a tart, fruity Cosmo flavor. Best enjoyed chilled and may be mixed with spirits. It is recommended to drink Love Life thirty minutes before ‘go-time’ to get sparks flying in all the right places. To learn more about the science behind Love Life’s patented recipe or for cocktail recipes visit drinklovelife.com.

Natural vasodilator

Naturally sweetened

15 calories

Lightly carbonated

Low sodium

Caffeine-free

Non-GMO

No artificial colors or flavors

No preservatives

For more information about sales, distribution, or product information, contact Carl Schroeder, President of Moonlight Beverage Company at cschroeder@moonlightbeverage.com. Love Life is available nationwide on Amazon.

About Moonlight Beverage Company

Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Company – the brainchild of co-founders Kristin and Carl Schroeder – offers Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® enhanced beverages formulated with free-form amino acids. With a mission to provide the world with beverages that lead to better health, Moonlight Beverage strives to help people worldwide understand the importance of nitric oxide and how this miracle molecule can substantially improve cardiovascular health and support an active lifestyle. For more information, visit drinklovelife.com.

# # #

Media Contact Info: Heather Collins, 303-250-4797, hcollins@moonlightbeverage.com.