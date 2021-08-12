THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY MINDSET PHARMA INC
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a fresh, unique, cutting-edge company that the Coliseum is thrilled to be showcasing
Mindset Pharma Inc. (MSET:MSET)
The Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Mindset Pharma to our digital awareness platform. Mindset Pharma Is a cutting-edge company in an exciting sector of psychedelics”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Get Into The Mindset”- It is evident that existing treatments are not working well enough and new innovative solutions are needed.
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Mindset Pharma Inc. a Toronto-based drug discovery business focused on creating novel and patentable psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. has become the latest company to retain the services of www.theinvestorscoliseum.com. Mindset Pharma Inc. is a fresh, unique, cutting-edge company that the Coliseum is thrilled to be showcasing.
CEO Of Mindset Pharma Inc. James Lanthier- Commented
"We are extremely excited to join the Investor's Coliseum as a Featured Company. We understand the importance of sharing our unique profile and story widely and are looking forward to be working closely with the IC Team’.
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
“As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Mindset Pharma to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment to our subscribers and Featured Companies from the beginning was to bring the savvy investor and new cutting-edge companies together. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a unique company in such a unique industry”
ABOUT MINDSET PHARMA INC.- (CSE:MSET) (FSE:9DF) (OTCQB:MSSTF)
Mindset Pharma is a Toronto-based drug discovery business focused on creating novel and patentable psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded in 2019 by domain experts in drug development, medicinal chemistry and capital markets, Mindset is assembling a proprietary library of transformative psychedelic intellectual property designed to address chronic neuropsychiatric disorders efficiently and safely. Classic psychedelics will likely be approved for medical use in the near future, however, they are not optimized as pharmaceuticals and cannot be patented as they are in the public domain . Mindset is applying innovative medicinal chemistry to create a pipeline of optimized psychedelic medications with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity. Mindset has developed a patent-pending chemical synthesis process to address a pressing need for scalable, pharmaceutical grade, low-cost psilocybin. www.mindsetpharma.com
Please visit for a full profile view of Mindset Pharma Inc.
The Company's website, www.theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe!!
Contact:
Spyros P. Karellas
CEO & Co-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
spyros@theinvestorscoliseum.com
Chris Waldron
COO & CO-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
chris@theinvestorscoliseum.com
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., its subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community and digital Awareness platform that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
Spyros Karellas
The Investors Coliseum
+1 416-433-5696
email us here