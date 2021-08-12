Biz Savvy Artist™ & Atlanta Black Chambers Announce David Banner as Keynote Speaker for 8th Annual Biz Savvy Artist™
EINPresswire.com/ -- Biz Savvy Artist™, a professional platform that helps creative professionals to grow their business, and Atlanta Black Chambers today announced that Grammy Award-winning music producer, recording artist, philanthropist, activist, actor, and entrepreneur David Banner will be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Biz Savvy Artist™ Academy.
Banner will share his experience and expertise on a range of topics related to his journey in the business as an indie artist. In addition to Banner, the event will feature fun and interactive entrepreneurship workshops led by a growing list of industry experts and creative professionals.
“We are thrilled to have David Banner as our keynote presenter for the 8th Annual Biz Savvy Artist™ Academy,” says Kimberly Fennell, founder of Biz Savvy Artist™. “David Banner is an independent artist with vast experience in a variety of artistic fields who is committed to economic empowerment. We knew he’d be the perfect fit and offer priceless value to our audience.”
The 8th Annual Biz Savvy Artist Academy will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Atlanta, GA at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, 504 Fair Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30313. Online and limited in-person ticket options are available.
For more information and to register for Biz Savvy Artist™ Academy please visit http://bsaacademy.com/.
About Biz Savvy Artist™
Founded in 2013, the mission of Biz Savvy Artist™ is to provide emerging independent artists with tools, resources, training, and support to create and build profitable businesses. Selected as a finalist in the Small Business Association’s 2016 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, Biz Savvy Artist™ is comprised of educational programs, coaching/accountability groups, and performance opportunities.
About Atlanta Black Chambers
Since January 2, 2005, the Atlanta Black Chambers has been a proactive force throughout the region. Creating opportunities and establishing sustainable businesses within our membership has been and continues to be our number one priority. The Arts and Entertainment Committee within the Atlanta Black Chambers focuses on creating opportunities for artists and entertainers, sustaining creative businesses, developing artists and entertainers to operate as a business, and connecting creative industry professionals to the artist community.
Kimberly Fennell
Banner will share his experience and expertise on a range of topics related to his journey in the business as an indie artist. In addition to Banner, the event will feature fun and interactive entrepreneurship workshops led by a growing list of industry experts and creative professionals.
“We are thrilled to have David Banner as our keynote presenter for the 8th Annual Biz Savvy Artist™ Academy,” says Kimberly Fennell, founder of Biz Savvy Artist™. “David Banner is an independent artist with vast experience in a variety of artistic fields who is committed to economic empowerment. We knew he’d be the perfect fit and offer priceless value to our audience.”
The 8th Annual Biz Savvy Artist Academy will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Atlanta, GA at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, 504 Fair Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30313. Online and limited in-person ticket options are available.
For more information and to register for Biz Savvy Artist™ Academy please visit http://bsaacademy.com/.
About Biz Savvy Artist™
Founded in 2013, the mission of Biz Savvy Artist™ is to provide emerging independent artists with tools, resources, training, and support to create and build profitable businesses. Selected as a finalist in the Small Business Association’s 2016 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, Biz Savvy Artist™ is comprised of educational programs, coaching/accountability groups, and performance opportunities.
About Atlanta Black Chambers
Since January 2, 2005, the Atlanta Black Chambers has been a proactive force throughout the region. Creating opportunities and establishing sustainable businesses within our membership has been and continues to be our number one priority. The Arts and Entertainment Committee within the Atlanta Black Chambers focuses on creating opportunities for artists and entertainers, sustaining creative businesses, developing artists and entertainers to operate as a business, and connecting creative industry professionals to the artist community.
Kimberly Fennell
Biz Savvy Artist Academy
+1 678-935-6265
email us here