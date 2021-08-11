Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation to Host 13th Annual Mulligans for the Mission Event on Sept. 26-27
Signature golf tournament will benefit nonprofit’s Mobile Health Outreach MinistryJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation will hold its annual Mulligans for the Mission event presented by HNI Healthcare on Sept. 26 and 27. The event at TPC Sawgrass benefits the nonprofit’s Mobile Health Outreach Ministry, which provides quality, compassionate healthcare services directly to those in need.
The event is a critical cornerstone in funding for this award-winning program, said Virginia Hall, president and chief development officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation. Since its inception, Mulligans for the Mission has raised more than $5.6 million for the Mobile Health Outreach Ministry – the only mobile provider of free acute and preventive medical care in Northeast Florida.
“We are thrilled to once again host this annual event that gives back so much to our community,” Hall said. “Through events like these, we bolster support for our most vulnerable neighbors, and help provide hope and healing straight to their doorsteps.”
This year’s event starts with a dinner at the TPC Clubhouse at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event continues at 9 a.m. the next morning, when golfers will tee up on TPC Sawgrass’s well-known STADIUM course. COVID-19 precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations at the time of the event.
Michael Gonzales, president and CEO of event-sponsor HNI Healthcare, said that supporting this tournament aligns with his company’s goal of providing innovative value-based healthcare.
“We are honored to partner with an organization that is performing the hands-on work needed to create healthy outcomes for our community as a whole,” Gonzales said. “HNI Healthcare knows the innate value of personal health, and Mulligans for the Mission is an excellent opportunity to join together and garner much-needed funds for Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation and its vital mission.”
For more information, visit givestvincents.org/mulligans-for-the-mission.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization established in 1982 that provides quality, compassionate healthcare to the community’s most vulnerable. The Foundation provides financial assistance to support the mission of the century-old Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Fla., and operates a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the current and future healthcare needs in its five-county service area. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
###
Kristen DeSmidt
Daigle Creative
+1 904-880-9595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook