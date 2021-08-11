Hotel Consulting Company Daniel Diosi & Partners Introduces New Programs for Independent Hotel Brands
EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading consulting company in the luxury hotel and hospitality sector since 2016, Daniel Diosi & Partners launched two new programs to help ambitious hotel management teams to become sought-after brands in their destination.
The hotel brand consulting group promises bold results and by taking a new approach - looking beyond direct booking strategies and embracing a holistic approach that aims to improve hotel sales and revenue performance across all sales channels.
"While other hotel management teams are busy copying marketing techniques from each other, we can explore a largely underutilized opportunity for your hotel – one that can increase sales and profitability across all sales and marketing channels."
The 24-months Hotel Brand Management Program includes a bundle of technical and brand management services that hotel management teams cannot do on their own.
The program includes regular consumer insight and market research-based hotel brand audits, in collaboration with Brand Auditor. The program offers PR and press release distribution services, content creation, and the daily monitoring of brand and marketing communications.
The original 2018 Hotel Online Business Development Program also got an update, with more flexible KPI and performance-based compensation options. The consulting group offers a risk-free partnership for hotel and resort marketing teams seeking to enhance their online hotel business management practices, including technology, marketing, hotel brand management, and more.
With lower consulting fees, flexible partnerships, and more services included in both programs - Daniel Diosi & Partners aims to help hotel clients recover faster after the unfortunate effects of recent travel restrictions.
Besides the long-term hotel brand and marketing programs, on-demand support services were also made available for hotel teams with a contract.
Daniel Diosi & Partners is a hotel consulting company, rebranded from dCommerce in 2018. Specializing in hotel marketing and hotel brand management support for independent properties, hotel management companies, and small hotel groups - the consulting group developed an impeccable reputation in New York State, Miami, Mexico, the Maldives, Vietnam, and in the GCC Middle-East region.
Hotel brand management and consulting company Daniel Diosi & Partners gained a competitive edge by developing Brand Auditor. In 2020, the holding company developed Brand Auditor, a market-research and consumer insight-based brand audit solution. Besides targeted consumer insight and feedback collection, Brand Auditor is also connected to various market research companies such as Nielsen and Gartner - accessing a wealth of information necessary for informed brand and marketing management decisions.
While Brand Auditor is not a hospitality-specific market research solution, it has a designated Hotel Brand Audit used by Daniel Diosi & Partners. This innovation grants a significant competitive edge over other hotel consulting groups, that rely only on expertise and proven techniques.
With over 85% of independent hotels following a nearly identical brand, sales, and marketing management playbook, following common strategies is no longer sufficient to stand out.
Daniel Diosi & Partners offers long-term, tailor-made online business and brand development programs for their hotel clients, backed by robust consumer insights, continuous performance monitoring, and auditing.
Suzanne Dulski
Daniel Diosi & Partners
+356 99132467
email us here