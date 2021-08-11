2021 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count - Through Day Four

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Contact: Jon Suomala, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2695

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15, 2021, are available and will be updated daily.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 6: 55,326 entering

Up 11.0% from Friday last year

Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7: 67,482 entering

Up 23.1% from Saturday last year

Down 18% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8: 65,771 entering

Up 17.1 % from Sunday Last year

Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9: 64,158 entering

Up 12.6 % from Monday Last year

Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Four Day Total:

2021: 252,737 Vehicles 2020: 217,778 Vehicles 2015 (75th Rally): 359,692 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

For additional detailed information regarding the Sturgis Rally, including frequently asked questions, temporary traffic signal locations, media coverage, and more, please visit https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

