ErgodE partners with the Institute of Product Leadership to build out a Product Center of Excellence
ErgodE Inc, one of the largest eCommerce reseller platforms, announces plans to build a new Product Center of Excellence (COE).HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ErgodE Inc, one of the largest eCommerce reseller platforms today announced plans to build a new Product Center of Excellence (COE) focusing on building a 100+ consumer goods portfolio through organic innovation and acquisitions that will be distributed on 90+ digital marketplaces globally. ErgodE has partnered with the Institute of Product Leadership to hire & groom the Product Managers, Brand Managers, Product Marketing Managers that will help set up & build out the COE in Bangalore as well as in Houston, USA.
Initially, the partnership will focus on hiring several Product & Brand Managers through multiple Talentathons – a unique Hackathon-style problem-solving model where participants will present their solution on the given challenges for getting shortlisted for the role – essentially replacing resume-based hiring.
ErgodE has acquired multiple brands in the last 6 months as it strengthens its product portfolio and is planning to acquire & build 100 brands in the next 3 years. ErgodE Center of Excellence (COE) led by Product Managers & Brand Leaders will be responsible for the strategy & execution of building a strong AI-driven product platform that can help provide quick onboarding, marketing analytics, and faster discovery of products on 90+ digital marketplaces as well as omnichannel distribution. COE will also oversee the brand acquisition roadmap and drive growth for the portfolio.
“Finding skilled Product Managers is hard. We are excited to partner with IPL to help us build and identify the right set of skillsets and mindsets for Product Leaders – a critical catalyst for our hyper-growth in the digital commerce space”, says Rupesh Sanghvi, Founder & CEO of ErgodE, who will also be visiting the campus in Bangalore, India, and interacting with IPL’s alumni to onboard the new Product Leaders.
“Product Management is a critical component for any high growth company that is leading disrupting innovation,” says Pinkesh Shah, CoFounder, IPL. ‘ErgodE is already a world leader in consumer goods omnichannel commerce space and we are pleased to partner and fuel their next generation of product & brand portfolio growth by leveraging our 2000+ strong product leaders alumni community to build out their management team” added Sai Satish, Chief Product Officer & Head of Career Management Cell at the Institute of Product Leadership.
About ErgodE
ErgodE, founded in 2007, is a Texas-based online retailer. It operates into three significant industries i.e. Retail, Brands, and Technology. ErgodE, having more than a decade’s experience, along with its 2500 brand partners, serves over 5 million customers worldwide.
ErgodE’s businesses have been ranked amongst the fastest growing companies by Inc. 5000 for the last 3 consecutive years. Titled as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by Financial Times, ErgodE has a team of over 650 professionals and it continues to focus on hiring professionals from various industries, to scale up and achieve the aimed milestones to serve its customers globally.
About Institute of Product Leadership
The Institute of Product Leadership (IPL) is essentially a growth incubator that aims to accelerate the career paths of working professionals chosen based on the outstanding potential for innovation and leadership. Institute offers accredited and certification programs across its global campus in Bangalore, Pune & Houston which are designed to combine real-world insights with cutting-edge frameworks with a unique experiential pedagogy of "Learning by Doing” in the focused areas of Product, Design & Applied Data Science.
